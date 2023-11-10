 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday Samsung deals: TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Group of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Black Friday is a great time to splurge on expensive purchases you’ve been holding out on. TVs, appliances and phones are some of the most popular purchases during the shopping event. Samsung is a big player in all of these areas, and Samsung products are not known for being cheap. Thankfully some retailers have already started early Black Friday deals, and there are some great discounts available on Samsung products. We’ve collected the best Samsung deals we can find on TVs, tablets, phones, monitors, soundbars and appliances.

Samsung TV Black Friday deals

The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

Samsung TVs are some of the best on the market. Samsung and LG are right at the top of the list when it comes to luxury home theater systems. Unfortunately Samsung TVs usually come with a premium price tag. We’ve pulled out some of the best deals on Samsung OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and even the unique Samsung The Frame.

  • 50-inch Samsung TU690T LED TV —
  • 55-inch Samsung Q80B QLED TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung CU7000 —
  • 70-inch Q60C QLED TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung Q80C QLED TV —
  • 65-inch S90C OLED TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung The Frame —

Samsung tablet Black Friday deals

The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet on top of its box.
Samsung

Samsung competes with Apple in the tablet market, but there are some Samsung tablet options that are much cheaper than the iPad. The A line is generally cheaper, and the S line can get a bit more expensive. In general, the lower the number the cheaper the tablet. Tons of Samsung tablets, from the cheap to the expensive, are on sale at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (restored) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 —

Samsung phone Black Friday deals

A Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in purple, showing its back, sitting on a pillow.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S line has been the primary iPhone competitor for years. The newest entry, the Samsung Galaxy S23, was one of our favorite phones of the year. Tons of older Samsung phones have Black Friday deals, and the main Samsung S23 even has some offers from Samsung, including discounts and trade ins.

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 —
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 —
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 —

Samsung monitor Black Friday deals

The corner of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9's display.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Samsung makes some of the best monitors out there. It has everything from general office monitors to ultra HD gaming monitors. Tons of models have discounts right now. Even some of the insane ones, like the massive, curved Samsung Odyssey series, are on sale for Black Friday.

  • 22-inch Samsung T350 FHD —
  • 27-inch Samsung T350 FHD —
  • 32-inch Odyssey G51C QHD —
  • 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Ultra-WQGH —
  • 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K UHD —
  • 49-inch Samsung Odyssey CRG9 —
  • 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark —

Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals

The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar under a TV.
Samsung

Samsung soundbars are just as popular as Samsung TVs. There are a lot of options available, from a single bar speaker to full home theater setups that include surround sound speakers and subwoofers. Samsung TVs have some unique features that can only work if you have a Samsung soundbar, like the Q-Symphony feature which syncs up your TV’s built in speakers with your soundbar.

  • Samsung HW-S50B 3.0 —
  • Samsung HW-S60B 5.0 —
  • Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 —
  • Samsung Q-Series 3.1 —
  • Samsung Q-Series 5.1.2 —
  • Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1 —

Samsung appliance Black Friday deals

A kitchen with a black Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator next to the cooker.
Samsung

People sometimes forget that Samsung makes ovens, refrigerators and other appliances. These tend to get outshone by the shinier TVs, tablets and smartphones. Samsung’s refrigerators are on the more luxury side of appliances. For instance, the Bespoke series, which includes models with French doors, models with touch screens on the doors, and more fancy features.

  • Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum —
  • Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum —
  • Samsung 7.5-cubic-foot gas dryer —
  • Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic-foot front load washer —
  • Samsung 26.7-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator —
  • Samsung 23-cubic-foot 4-door refrigerator —
  • Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new workhorse from just $129
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday deals have brought with them some awesome laptop deals so you can save big on everything from a budget-priced Chromebook to a high-end gaming laptop. If you've been waiting to upgrade your current rig, this is your chance. There are so many options out there that we've picked out some of our favorites so you can easily find the right laptop for your needs and your budget. Here's a look at all the highlights.
Top 3 Black Friday laptop deals
HP 17-inch laptop -- $250, was $500

Currently heavily discounted, the HP 17-inch laptop is ideal for anyone on a slim budget. It looks more expensive than it is thanks to having a 17-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 and 250 nits of brightness. That extra room also means the keyboard is roomier with a numeric pad to the right of it that's ideal for entering a lot of data. The laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It also has a lift-hinge to ensure you can type at a more natural position.

Read more
Early Black Friday deal knocks 25% off this massive 98-inch 4K TV
TCL 98-inch S Class S5 4K TV.

Black Friday deals season is always a great time to score awesome TV deals and right now, Amazon is one of the places to check out. Today, you can buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV for $2,998 instead of $4,000. A substantial saving of 25% or $1,000, the TV might still not be in impulse buy territory but if you've been waiting to invest in a huge TV, this is a great saving. Here's what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands around for value and this TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV certainly demonstrates how much it can pack in for the price. The TV offers so much more than simply being massive and bordering on home cinema like in your living room.

Read more
Early Walmart Black Friday deal gets you this Keurig for $35
A woman sitting next to a Keurig K-Express coffee maker.

Looking for one of the best Keurig deals? Walmart has started its Black Friday deals early with a huge discount on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Usually priced at $59, it's down to $35 for a limited time only at Walmart so you save $24 off the usual price. Sure to be a big hit with coffee lovers, let's take a quick look at what it offers, or you can simply hit the buy button now.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around. With the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, you get a 36 ounce removable reservoir with room to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall with the drip tray removed. Via the coffee maker, you can make a fresh cup of Joe in mere minutes. It's all done through simple button controls. All you have to do is add a K-Cup pod and use the controls to make a brew. There are options for three different cup sizes -- six ounces, eight ounces, and 10 ounces -- so you can find just the right size for your mood at the time.

Read more