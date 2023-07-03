 Skip to main content
Walmart’s 4th of July sale is live — cheap TVs, grills, and more

Jennifer Allen
Digital Trends Best Walmart Prime Day Deals

The Walmart 4th of July sale is looking pretty good right now. It has discounts on seemingly everything you could possibly wish to buy today. That means awesome TV deals as befitting of Walmart, but it also means deep discounts on grills, patio furniture, toys, kitchen appliances, and everything else that could enrich your home. We seriously suggest hitting the button below to see just what the sale is offering. There’s so much on there that we can’t list it all but we can provide a little guidance with some key highlights. Click the button below to look for yourself but maybe take five minutes to see what we’ve particularly appreciated.

What to shop for in the Walmart 4th of July sale

TVs are a sweet spot for any Walmart sale and we love the fact you can buy a 75-inch TV for under $500 right now. The as part of the sale. Sure, it’s not from one of the best TV brands but how great is it to be able to buy a 75-inch TV for under $500? It’s a 4K screen with Roku built-in so all you need to do is plug it in and you can easily access all your favorite streaming services.

Another excellent TV deal is being able to buy the saving $40 off the regular price of $238. It has the essentials of a 4K panel and it also has Roku built-in giving you access to all your favorite streaming services.

Other great deals are perfect for the outdoor weather. You can buy a saving $56 off the regular price of $186. The grill has a main cooking camber along with a side smoker. It also has a front wood shelf for putting your grilling tools on, while two rolling wheels mean you can move it around easily.

Spend more and you can buy the . It’s reduced from $350 to $298 and it has a Bluetooth thermometer to guarantee your cooking food properly. An ambient grill temperature gauge in the firebox helps out, while there’s enough cooking surface to cook up to 48 burgers at a time.

Don’t forget to check out the headphone deals available at Walmart either. For instance, you can buy the , saving a huge $181 off the usual price of $350. They’re great for improving your daily commute with noise-cancellation features.

Like we said, it’s a really smart idea to see the Walmart 4th of July sale for yourself. There’s a lot of everything on sale here and only you know how it can enrich your life. See what’s out there and enjoy all the many ways to save. You won’t regret it.

