Check out the best digital cameras, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best Digital CamerasDon’t listen to what anyone says: Digital cameras aren’t dead. While the rapid innovation in the smartphone segment means there are some new challenges for point and shoots, quality camera manufacturers are taking notice and evolving their own technology, so image quality and cameras themselves have never looked better. Megapixels and sensor size continue to increase and camera bodies keep on getting sleeker, all while outfitting these devices with more manual controls and simpler learner curves. Check out our up-to-date list of the best digital cameras, which runs the gamut and includes everything from Micro Four Thirds, entry level pocket cams, and full-frame DSLRs.

Our best digital cameras list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market. 

For specific camera styles and models, also check out our guides to the best cameras under $300best DSLR camerasbest point and shoot camerasbest compact camerasbest Nikon cameras, and best Canon cameras.

1
sony a r ii review

Sony A7R II

9

Sony's feature-packed A7R II is the best camera of 2015.

Full Review »
 
2
nikon d review press

Nikon D500

9

Nikon's D500 is the best enthusiast DSLR ever built.

Full Review »
 
3
sony cyber shot rx iv review

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV

8.5

Like its predecessor, the RX100 IV is expensive, but it’s also the best compact camera you can buy.

Full Review »
 
4
olympus om d e m mark ii review press

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

8.5

Existing Olympus Micro Four Thirds owners should upgrade to the E-M5 Mark II, while new buyers should put it on the shortlist. It’s that excellent.

Full Review »
 
5
sony a review press

Sony Alpha a6300

8.5

The A6300 demonstrates why Sony continues to dominate in the mirrorless camera market

Full Review »
 
6
canon eos ds r review

Canon EOS 5DS R

8.5

For photography purists, Canon’s 5DS R DSLR delivers outstanding stills at a whopping 50.6 megapixels.

Full Review »
 
7
nikon j review mirrorless digital camera

Nikon 1 J5

8

With a new 20.8-megapixel sensor and a faster processor, the Nikon J5 takes an astonishing leap in quality -- we recommend it wholeheartedly.

Full Review »
 
8
olympus o md e m ii review om d mark

Olympus O-MD E-M10 II

8

Olympus’ E-M10 II is the perfect starter camera for going mirrorless, or a worthwhile upgrade.

Full Review »
 
9
sony alpha a ii review press

Sony A7 II

8

For a $400 price premium over its predecessor, Sony’s A7 Mark II, with improved performance and stellar image stabilization, is worth it.

Full Review »
 
10
samsung nx review press image

Samsung NX500

8

The NX500 challenges Sony’s A6000 for the compact mirrorless camera crown. Both are exceptional, but the NX500 ups the ante with 4K video.

Full Review »