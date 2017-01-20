Check out the best digital cameras, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Don’t listen to what anyone says: Digital cameras aren’t dead. While the rapid innovation in the smartphone segment means there are some new challenges for point and shoots, quality camera manufacturers are taking notice and evolving their own technology, so image quality and cameras themselves have never looked better. Megapixels and sensor size continue to increase and camera bodies keep on getting sleeker, all while outfitting these devices with more manual controls and simpler learner curves. Check out our up-to-date list of the best digital cameras, which runs the gamut and includes everything from Micro Four Thirds, entry level pocket cams, and full-frame DSLRs.

Our best digital cameras list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

