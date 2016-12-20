DT
Check out the best Motorola phones, as rated by Digital Trends expert reviewers.

Best Motorola phones logoMotorola has long been a player in the cell phone market, but was largely a secondary figure until it made a splash in the mid-2000s with its Razr flip phone. It was something of a return to the company’s cellular origins: Motorola is credited with pioneering the flip phone and clam phone designs in the 1990s. Today, Motorola primarily focuses on touchscreen phones utilizing the Android OS and is best known for the various interpretations of its Droid line, including the evolution of the Razr that originally landed the company in the cell phone spotlight years ago. Below you’ll find the best Motorola phones from the company’s recent releases, as reviewed by Digital Trends experts.

Our best Motorola phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Want to see all of the phones we’ve reviewed? Head over to our full collection of Motorola phone reviews to find the motherload!

1
moto x style pure edition review press

Motorola Moto X Style Pure Edition

9

With its stunning design, high-end specs, and low price tag, Motorola’s Moto X Style Pure Edition is the true flagship killer of 2015 -- and heartily recommended.

Full Review »
 
2
motorola moto x review press

Motorola Moto X (2014)

9

Motorola wowed us with the first Moto X, but the second generation is even better. The improved screen, high-end processor, and endlessly customizable design make the 2014 Moto X a true flagship smartphone.

Full Review »
 
3
google nexus review press

Nexus 6

8

The Nexus 6 is the best overall Android phone we’ve used thanks to Android Lollipop, but it is big and no bargain.

Full Review »
 
4
motorola droid turbo review press image

Motorola Droid Turbo

8

With powerful features and battery life for days, the Motorola Droid Turbo seemed like one great phone. But with key updates missing months after release, we’re left disappointed.

Full Review »
 
5
motorola moto x play review

Motorola Moto X Play

8

With best-in-show battery life around and solid features, the X Play is the workhorse phone you’ll want.

Full Review »
 
6
moto g plus review motorola product

Moto G4 Plus

8

The Moto G4 Plus is Motorola’s best budget phone to date.

Full Review »
 
7
motorola moto g review

Motorola Moto G (2015)

8

The new Moto G may not have cutting-edge specs, but it’s all the phone you need and – at just $180 -- an incredible deal.

Full Review »
 
8
motorola droid maxx review

Motorola Droid Maxx 2

8

Motorola's Droid Maxx 2 banishes battery anxiety with almost supernatural endurance.

Full Review »
 
9
motorola droid turbo review

Motorola Droid Turbo 2

7

The Droid Turbo 2 is the most durable phone on the market.

Full Review »