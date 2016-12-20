Check out the best Motorola phones, as rated by Digital Trends expert reviewers.

Motorola has long been a player in the cell phone market, but was largely a secondary figure until it made a splash in the mid-2000s with its Razr flip phone. It was something of a return to the company’s cellular origins: Motorola is credited with pioneering the flip phone and clam phone designs in the 1990s. Today, Motorola primarily focuses on touchscreen phones utilizing the Android OS and is best known for the various interpretations of its Droid line, including the evolution of the Razr that originally landed the company in the cell phone spotlight years ago. Below you’ll find the best Motorola phones from the company’s recent releases, as reviewed by Digital Trends experts.

Our best Motorola phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

