Chromebook touchpad causing trouble? Here’s how to right-click the right way

Did you recently get a Chromebook? If you’re having trouble finding the right way to right-click on the touchpad, you’re not alone. Here’s how it’s done!

More: How to install Android apps on a Chromebook

We have provided several different methods of right-clicking based on what you want to do. Take a look at the options, and dive into the method that you think will be of the most use.

Method 1: Quick right-click

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

This is pretty easy if you’ve used an Apple touchpad or other pads in the past. Instead of tapping with one finger, tap on the pad with two fingers while hovering over the object you want to right-click. The touchpad will interpret your two fingers as a right-click and show the dropdown menu—or whatever else your right-click is supposed to unveil.

The key here is timing and position, because your fingers need to tap down and rise back at the same time, or things can go a little screwy. If you’ve never tried to right-click like this before, it may take a little practice to get down (always make sure the touchpad is clean and dry, that makes a lot of difference).