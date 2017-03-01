Get $2,500 off this impressive Samsung 65-Inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

There are basic TVs that fill a room and then there are the TVs that make a room. The TVs that make the room naturally draw the eyes and define what the room is. If you’re looking for a TV that makes your entertainment room the most elaborate it can be, go for a high-end one such as this Samsung 65 -Inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart TV currently discounted $2,500 or 54 percent.

More: 4K Ultra Hd Buying Guide

This 65-inch Samsung smart TV provides an unparallel viewing experience, blending both form and function to fully complete any room. It’s a curved LED-backlit LCD TV with 4K SUHD picture quality to dramatically enhance the visuals. The curved screen design provides a more immersive experience while a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution delivers a precise level of detail and clarity. The 240 Hz SMR of motion enhancement ensure fast-moving movies and sports are displayed perfectly, without putting excess strain on the eyes.

The TV boasts Quantum Dot Color to showcase a state-of-the-art picture that lets you escape into whatever it is you’re watching. Supreme UHD Dimming enhances color quality, improving both color and clarity by making darks look more dramatic and bright look more luminous. Built-in smart features provide endless hours of entertainment allowing you to stream the internet, movies, music videos, and much more. Further, enjoy everything you watch with supreme audio quality thanks to DTS Studio Sound featuring DTS Premium Sound 5.1. This model contains four HDMI ports, three USB ports, and is Wi-Fi, LAN, Bluetooth, and HDCP compatible. It’s also an energy saving device complete with an Energy Star seal of approval. The television comes with a silver tabletop stand, but can also be wall mounted.

The Samsung 65 -Inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart TV normally retails for $4,700 but is currently discounted to only $2,200 and comes with a $500 Dell promo eGift card on Dell, saving a full $2,500 or 53 percent.

Buy it now on: