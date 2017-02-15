Nintendo Switch vs. Xbox One: How does the Switch stack up?

The Nintendo Switch, as many Nintendo systems, seeking to innovate on what we see as the traditional video game console. Like the Wii U, it includes a built-in display, and like the Wii, it offers motion-controlled gaming. Both of these features are enhanced on the Switch, though: Unlike the Wii U gamepad, the Switch can operate as a fully portable system when detached from its dock, and its motion controls are just one of many ways to play its games.
The Switch offers a form of play similar to that its competitors — namely the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 — do not, and acts as a bridge between Nintendo’s home and portable markets. While it doesn’t achieve technical parity with the other modern consoles, the Switch does seem to be the first Nintendo console in many generations to offer the “primary” gaming experience.
Still, if you’re in the market for a new console, you shouldn’t be quick to write off other options just because the Switch is the newest, flashiest option. We’ve broken down the similarities and differences between the Switch and the Xbox One to help ensure you make the right choice for you.
Specs
|
Nintendo Switch
|
Xbox One
|Dimensions
|4 x 9.4 x .55 inches (with Joy-Cons attached)
|13.1 x 10.8 x 3.1 inches (Xbox One) 11.6 x 9.0 x 2.5 inches (Xbox One S)
|Weight
|0.65 pounds (0.88 pounds with Joy-Cons attached)
|7.8 pounds (Xbox One) 6.4 pounds (Xbox One S)
|CPU
|Nvidia customized Tegra processor
|1.75GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar
|GPU
|Nvidia customized Tegra processor
|853MHz AMD Radeon GCN (Xbox One) 914MHz AMD Radeon GCN (Xbox One S)
|RAM
|Unknown (Rumored: 4GB)
|8GB DDR3
|Resolution
|1280 x 720 (portable) 1920 x 1080 (console)
|1920 x 1080 (Xbox One), upscaled to 4K (Xbox One S)
|Storage
|32GB flash storage (expandable via microSDHC or microSDXC)
|500GB-2TB HDD
|AV output
|HDMI
|HDMI
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 4.1
|No (Xbox One), 4.1 (Xbox One S)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone
|USB 3.0 x3
|Connectivity
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, ethernet
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness, IR Sensor
|No (Xbox One), IR Blaster (Xbox One S)
|Screen
|6.3-inch capacitive touchscreen
|N/A
|Battery
|Lithium-ion 4310mAh
|N/A
|Battery life
|2.5 to 6 hours
|N/A
|NFC Support
|Yes
|No
|Speakers
|Stereo
|None
|Price
|$300
|$300+
|DT Review
|Our first take
|3.5 out of 5 stars
|Availability
|March 3
|Now