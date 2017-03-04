Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

Wireless headphones were once some of the most expensive headphones outside of the audiophile genre, available only to those with deep pockets and enough patience to deal with their limited sound quality and battery life. In the past few years, however, the entire headphone industry has seen something of a renaissance, and wireless headsets especially have benefited.

Now, you can find a top-notch wireless solution for your listening needs with high sound fidelity, reliable wireless connection, and a comfortable fit, all at a relatively affordable price. However, with so many choices, it’s hard to find the best wireless wonders for you in the cord-free chaos.

To make your search easier, we’ve made a list of the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy, at a variety of price points and use cases.

Our pick

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0

Why you should buy them: A searing blend of high performance, good looks, comfort, and features galore.

Who’s it for: Those who want to cut the cord without compromises.

How much will they cost: $300-500

Why we picked the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0:

Yes, we fully realize we’re being predictable here. But there’s a reason the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless sit atop so many wireless headphone best-of lists; they really are that good. In fact, the only real detraction for these cans is their somewhat shocking $500 MSRP. However, if you’re savvy, you can steal them for a good $100-200 less than that, and that’s where the value really starts to roll in.

With the Momentum Wireless, you get everything we love about a quality headphone experience — quality, comfort, durability, reliability — all without the worry of wires. You’re also really getting two great sets of cans in one, as plugging these cans in converts them into a top-tier over-ear that competes with the best of them.

Whether you’re listening via Bluetooth or the traditional jack, these headphones boast the same brand of brilliant sound performance we raved about for our top pick, the Momentum on-ear, only with a bigger soundstage and more powerful, authoritative bass. Oh yeah, and you also get decent (though not fantastic) noise cancellation, easy and intuitive playback controls, automated voice prompts, excellent call quality, style … yeah, these are great cans.

One interesting feature of note is that if the headphones are on, so is noise cancellation — there is no off button. However, while you might think that would get annoying, the isolation really just serves to provide better sound performance and has yet to present any issue in real world use for us; if you’re jamming out with over-ear cans, you probably won’t be very responsive to the world around you, noise canceling or not. You can often find the Momentum 2.0 at a dramatically lowered price online, but if they’re too much for your budget, you can jump down a notch to the Momentum 2.0 on-ear, which also offer excellent sound and style, and can be regularly found online for $200 or less.

