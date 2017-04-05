YouTube TV, Google’s live TV streaming service, begins rollout in select locations

Why it matters to you The world's biggest video site now has a live TV streaming service to compete with SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now.

YouTube’s own live TV streaming service, aptly named YouTube TV, is now available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay area. It joins the ever-growing list of live TV streamers, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now.

YouTube TV begs a fee of $35 per month, but Google offers a free 30-day trial for all new users. To sweeten the deal, Google will also provide customers with a free Chromecast for a limited time after the first monthly payment. A monthly subscription lands you over 50 channels, including live content from the four major networks, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, as well as a wide range of sports channels, and a number of other cable staples like USA, FX, and plenty more. Users will also have access to original online video content from YouTube’s subscription-based YouTube Red service.

For those looking to expand their base channel listing, Showtime and Fox Sports Plus are currently the only two available as add-ons, at $15 and $11 per month, respectively.

AMC Network channels, which include AMC, IFC, BBC America, BBC World and others, will be added to the service in the near future at no extra charge. EPSN3, Telemundo, NBC Universo, and Local Now are also poised to join the channel roster soon. Sundance and Shudder will also be available as add-ons in the future.

Users will be able to stream content directly on their iOS or Android devices, or in their web browsers, much like watching regular YouTube videos. Google’s Chromecast devices are currently the only ones supported by YouTube TV, which also includes TVs with Chromecast streaming built-in.

YouTube TV has some impressive perks. Up to six profiles can be set up on one account, and the service allows for up to three simultaneous streams per account, so you won’t have to argue over who gets their turn to watch. Google is also providing unlimited DVR storage on its servers as well, allowing users to watch and record content no matter where they are, creating stiff competition for its rivals in the space.

While YouTube TV is currently only available in the aforementioned select markets, more markets will be added “soon,” according to the YouTube TV website. However, there’s no clear indication as to when exactly that will be, nor which markets will be added next. We’ll be following this story closely as it develops, so stay tuned.