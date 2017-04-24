Already bored of the Galaxy S8? Don’t worry, Galaxy S9 rumors have started

Why it matters to you The next Galaxy phone is as highly anticipated as the next iPhone, and the Galaxy S9 is already being discussed in rumors.

The Galaxy S8 may be the Samsung phone to have right now, but in 2018, it’ll likely be replaced by another phone in the company’s range, which we’d all expect to be named the Galaxy S9. Although the Galaxy S8 is only just reaching store shelves right now, talk has already begun regarding the S9. It’s very early days, but here’s what’s already being rumored for the next Galaxy phone.

A report published by the Korean publication The Investor quoting sources speaking to the Aju Business Daily says Samsung and Qualcomm are teaming up again for the Galaxy S9, and the new phone may use a next-generation, and as-yet unconfirmed processor inside. It’s speculated the chip will be called the Snapdragon 845, and the two companies are developing it right now. Once the chip has been finalized, manufacturing duties may be given to Samsung or Taiwanese company TMSC.

Samsung worked closely with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 835 processor, which powers the Galaxy S8. While other smartphone manufacturers are also announcing phones with the Snapdragon 835 inside — Sony and Xiaomi, for example — Samsung had the monopoly on the chip initially, and supply is low. The close working relationship between the two has clearly been successful, if these rumors prove to be accurate. However, another period of exclusivity on the new processor in 2018 won’t be well-received by Qualcomm’s other partners.

Little has been said elsewhere about a Snapdragon 845 processor. A rumor originating from a Weibo social network source at the beginning of 2017 said a future Qualcomm chip referred to as the Snapdragon 84x would be revealed during the final three months of 2017. Whether this will end up being an 840 or 845 remains to be seen, as does the authenticity of the rumor. Apparently, the chip will have eight cores.

Nothing else is known about the Galaxy S9, but we’ll keep you updated here as we hear more. For now though, if you want a new Samsung phone grab yourself a Galaxy S8, because we’re at least a year away from seeing a sequel.