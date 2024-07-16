Being honest, accounting, bookkeeping, and various administrative tasks aren’t exactly what most people would call exciting, even if they own a business. It’s something you have to do, but not that you necessarily want to do. But you absolutely have to stay on top of it; otherwise, things could get out of hand later, like when you’re filing taxes or trying to calculate expenses. As a leader in small business fintech, Intuit QuickBooks is helping over 7 million customers worldwide do precisely that. From a startup to scaling up, the Intuit QuickBooks ecosystem delivers products and services that are a core component of small business growth. Accounting, payroll, payments, capital, and even marketing assistance via Mailchimp are just a few examples of what you can expect from a QuickBooks subscription. Thanks to its current Summer Sale, you can save a never-before-seen 70% off Intuit QuickBooks plans. That offer and these prices excite us for something that, typically, wouldn’t be considered exciting.

These Intuit QuickBooks Summer Savings are unprecedented

This is the first time we’ve ever seen prices this low, and it may actually be the only time it happens. Time will tell, but the point is that you can save big on QuickBooks plans that you need for your business. The deal offers 70% off QuickBooks Online for your first three months. With Simple Start — the base plan — you get your first three months for just $9 per month instead of $30. That saves you $21 monthly for $63 across your initial three months of service. By comparison, the Essentials tier is only $18 per month instead of $60, and the Plus tier is only $27 per month instead of $90. If you want to splurge and go with Advanced, it’s only $60 monthly for your first three months instead of $20h. Those are some incredible savings.

All tiers include assistance from finance and tax experts at QuickBooks, income and expense tracking, bookkeeping automation, general reports, mileage tracking, sales and sales tax, and a bevy of business tools, like cash flow and estimators. The higher tiers add even more features, like supporting multiple users, connecting additional sales channels, financial planning and project profitability support, and more.

When all is said and done, if you’re interested in QuickBooks Online, it’s something you need for your business. You’re already here. You’re already thinking about it, so you might as well capitalize on these fantastic discounts. They don’t come often, and there’s no telling when the prices will be this low again — if ever.