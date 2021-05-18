Car Reviews

Best Cars

The best cars currently available

By Adam Kaslikowski, Kristen Hall-Geisler
best commuter cars ford mustang

The best used car websites for 2021

By Ronan Glon
best used car sites
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Best car brands

Cars
2009 Toyota Rav4

The best used cars under $10,000

Cars
2019 audi e tron earns iihs top safety pick

Every electric car currently available

Cars
Latest Car Reviews

2021 Kia K5 2.5 GT review: A new era

Kia's redesigned midsize sedan delivers surprising grins when the road gets twisty.
By Stephen Edelstein
2021 kia k5 review front three quarter

2021 Toyota Venza review: Star gazer

Returning with an upscale design, cutting-edge tech features, and a high-end interior to be a unique option.
By Joel Patel
2021 toyota venza review front

2021 Volkswagen Arteon review: German luxury for everyone

Upscale VW sedan challenges established rivals and luxury brands alike.
By Stephen Edelstein
2021 volkswagen arteon review front three quarter

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD review: Recapturing the Golden Age

Acura turns to tech in bid to return to past glory.
By Stephen Edelstein
2021 acura tlx review front three quarter

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum review: The Prius of minivans

It gets long-overdue redesign, adding a standard hybrid powertrain, some flash.
By Stephen Edelstein
2021 toyota sienna review front three quarter

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 first drive review: Off-rad chops meets modern tech

Reinventing an icon is challenging, but that's what Land Rover had to do with the 2020 Defender off-roader.
By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Defender 110

2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT review: Not just another sedan

Subaru's redesigned 2020 Legacy midsize sedan trades quirkiness for smarter tech and turbocharged performance.
By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD review: Cool tech

The fourth-generation family crossover offers top-notch in-car tech and a hybrid option that rivals can't match, but less room.
By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Volkswagen ID.3 first drive: The iCar Apple Didn’t Build

Electric and connected, the ID.3 is the most important VW since the first Golf
By Ronan Glon
2020 volkswagen id3 review firstdrive gallery1

2021 Polestar 2 first drive review: More than a Swedish Tesla

The Polestar 2 is the first electric car from Volvo's spinoff brand. The hatchback boasts dual-motor all-wheel drive and an Android-based infotainment system.
By Stephen Edelstein
2021 Polestar 2
More Car Reviews

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S first drive: Always on

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE review: A new normal

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2020 Subaru Outback Touring XT review: Tons of tech

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition review: V8 power

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutbiography Dynamic Edition

2020 Mini Cooper SE review: It’s electric

2020 Mini Cooper SE

2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium review: King returns

2020 toyota supra review

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition review: Cheap thrills

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD review: Comfy chair

2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD review: Big on space, short on hustle

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid first drive review: Chase the sun

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2020 Kia Soul GT-Line: This budget box has an attitude

Kia Soul 2020

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid first drive review: Fashionably late

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020 Polestar 1 review: All aboard the Scandinavian express

2020 Polestar 1

Subaru STI S209 Review: The quickest STI comes to America

Subaru STI S209

2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid review: It’s great, but get the LE

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Cake Kalk OR review: A radically responsible electric trail bike

Cake Kalk OR

2020 Corvette Stingray first drive review: Born to dance

2020 chevrolet corvette stingray review feature

2021 Kia Seltos first drive review: A practical nerd

2021 Kia Seltos

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review: Affordable hybrid for the masses

2020 toyota corolla hybrid review ry 4

Toyota’s RAV4 XSE Hybrid AWD is a shockingly efficient SUV for all seasons

toyota rav4 xse hybrid awd review features specs price photos rav 4 hybird feature
12345678910
Archive