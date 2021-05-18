Back to Menu
Car Reviews
Best Cars
The best cars currently available
By
Adam Kaslikowski
,
Kristen Hall-Geisler
The best used car websites for 2021
By
Ronan Glon
Best car brands
Cars
The best used cars under $10,000
Cars
Every electric car currently available
Cars
Latest Car Reviews
2021 Kia K5 2.5 GT review: A new era
Kia's redesigned midsize sedan delivers surprising grins when the road gets twisty.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2021 Toyota Venza review: Star gazer
Returning with an upscale design, cutting-edge tech features, and a high-end interior to be a unique option.
By
Joel Patel
2021 Volkswagen Arteon review: German luxury for everyone
Upscale VW sedan challenges established rivals and luxury brands alike.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD review: Recapturing the Golden Age
Acura turns to tech in bid to return to past glory.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum review: The Prius of minivans
It gets long-overdue redesign, adding a standard hybrid powertrain, some flash.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Defender 110 first drive review: Off-rad chops meets modern tech
Reinventing an icon is challenging, but that's what Land Rover had to do with the 2020 Defender off-roader.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT review: Not just another sedan
Subaru's redesigned 2020 Legacy midsize sedan trades quirkiness for smarter tech and turbocharged performance.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD review: Cool tech
The fourth-generation family crossover offers top-notch in-car tech and a hybrid option that rivals can't match, but less room.
By
Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen ID.3 first drive: The iCar Apple Didn’t Build
Electric and connected, the ID.3 is the most important VW since the first Golf
By
Ronan Glon
2021 Polestar 2 first drive review: More than a Swedish Tesla
The Polestar 2 is the first electric car from Volvo's spinoff brand. The hatchback boasts dual-motor all-wheel drive and an Android-based infotainment system.
By
Stephen Edelstein
More Car Reviews
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S first drive: Always on
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE review: A new normal
2020 Subaru Outback Touring XT review: Tons of tech
2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition review: V8 power
2020 Mini Cooper SE review: It’s electric
2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium review: King returns
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition review: Cheap thrills
2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD review: Comfy chair
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD review: Big on space, short on hustle
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid first drive review: Chase the sun
2020 Kia Soul GT-Line: This budget box has an attitude
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid first drive review: Fashionably late
2020 Polestar 1 review: All aboard the Scandinavian express
Subaru STI S209 Review: The quickest STI comes to America
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid review: It’s great, but get the LE
Cake Kalk OR review: A radically responsible electric trail bike
2020 Corvette Stingray first drive review: Born to dance
2021 Kia Seltos first drive review: A practical nerd
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid review: Affordable hybrid for the masses
Toyota’s RAV4 XSE Hybrid AWD is a shockingly efficient SUV for all seasons
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Archive