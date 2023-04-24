 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Big Alexa fan? Put an Echo Auto in your car for $15 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Amazon Echo Auto on a car's dashboard.

Sometimes smart home tech makes its way to the car, and sometimes it does so at a discount. Today that’s the case with the Amazon Echo Auto, as the first generation model is going for just $15 at Woot!. This deal makes for a savings of $35, with the device’s regular price being $50. It’s a great way to get hands-free with your dashboard. Free standard shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Auto

While there is a newer model of the Amazon Echo Auto available, you won’t be missing out on much by going with this first generation model. Few upgrades took place between models, and the first gen model is where the savings are at. Its biggest selling point is its integration with Amazon Alexa. Having access to the voice assistant in your car opens up all sorts of convenience, from listening to music to listening to an audiobook, and from checking your calendar to finding nearby businesses. Echo Auto starts up in seconds and works through your car speakers, and with eight built-in microphone it’s able to hear you even over road noise and traffic. The Echo Auto can plug into your car’s USB port or cigarette lighter, and it easily mounts to an air vent.

Amazon Echo Auto is to get working with your vehicle. You can set things up with the Alexa app on your smartphone. It uses the Alexa app to access your favorite content, so platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and SiriusXM are all available through the Echo Auto. It can even help keep your family entertained on road trips with games like Jeopardy! and 20 Questions. You can really put Alexa to work by asking it to help you find the cheapest gas nearby, and it’s capable of helping you in a jam. The Amazon Echo Auto can help you find parking or roadside assistance should the moment for either arise, and it does so with multiple layers of privacy protection. The Amazon Echo model lineup, and offers many options to upgrade your home in addition to your vehicle.

Related

While the Amazon Echo Auto would regularly cost $50, today you can grab it at Woot! for just $15. This is a savings of $35, with free shipping included for Amazon Prime members.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

What are the different types of electric car chargers?
Electric car home charger

As we head into a world of electric cars, charging is the biggest concern for many first-time buyers. It makes sense. While the hype for electric cars themselves is arguably justified, the biggest drawback is the fact that you have to charge them, and right now, that can be a bit of a hassle.

That’s not only because of the fact that you have to wait to charge — but also because of the fact that there are different types of electric car chargers, and you may not be able to charge an electric car with all of those different types.

Read more
Is Tesla Full Self-Driving worth it?
A Tesla Model Y is seen driving to the left.

While many electric cars offer advanced driver assistance tech these days, most of those boil down to a few different technologies working together -- like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control. Generally, they work quite well. Together, they can essentially allow a car to drive itself on the highway under the right conditions. But companies are also working on the next generation of self-driving cars, and there's been no company more public about this than Tesla, which offers its Full Self-Driving tech.

But while Tesla Full Self-Driving is available to customers, it's far from free. At the time of this writing, Tesla offered Full Self-Driving through a one-time payment of a hefty $15,000, or as a $200-per-month subscription. Neither of those is cheap, and as such you might be wondering whether or not it's worth the money.

Read more
2023 Tesla Roadster: Everything we know about the electric car
Tesla Roadster front view

Teslas are already known for being sleek and fast, but there's an even sleeker and even faster model on the way -- Tesla is reviving the beloved Telsa Roadster. The original Tesla Roadster was the company's first car and was essentially a Tesla powertrain in the body of a Lotus Elise. But the new Roadster is its own thing -- and it's been designed from the ground up.

The new car was first announced as a concept all the way back in 2017 and was originally set to be available starting in 2020. That, obviously, didn't happen. But that doesn't mean we've forgotten about what's set to be the coolest Tesla yet. Here's everything you need to know about what we now hope is the 2023 Tesla Roadster.
2023 Tesla Roadster design
The 2023 Tesla Roadster is set to be the most stylish Tesla yet, at least based on the concepts we've seen so far. It'll have an aerodynamic two-door coupe design and a low center of gravity, giving it a sporty and modern look. The car will come with four seats, allowing for more passengers than the original Roadster's two-seater setup, however, we're not expecting the rear two seats to be particularly roomy. The car will also have more aggressive styling than the previous model and 19-inch wheels.

Read more