Big Alexa fan? Put an Echo Auto in your car for $15 today

Sometimes smart home tech makes its way to the car, and sometimes it does so at a discount. Today that’s the case with the Amazon Echo Auto, as the first generation model is going for just $15 at Woot!. This deal makes for a savings of $35, with the device’s regular price being $50. It’s a great way to get hands-free with your dashboard. Free standard shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Auto

While there is a newer model of the Amazon Echo Auto available, you won’t be missing out on much by going with this first generation model. Few upgrades took place between models, and the first gen model is where the savings are at. Its biggest selling point is its integration with Amazon Alexa. Having access to the voice assistant in your car opens up all sorts of convenience, from listening to music to listening to an audiobook, and from checking your calendar to finding nearby businesses. Echo Auto starts up in seconds and works through your car speakers, and with eight built-in microphone it’s able to hear you even over road noise and traffic. The Echo Auto can plug into your car’s USB port or cigarette lighter, and it easily mounts to an air vent.

Amazon Echo Auto is to get working with your vehicle. You can set things up with the Alexa app on your smartphone. It uses the Alexa app to access your favorite content, so platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and SiriusXM are all available through the Echo Auto. It can even help keep your family entertained on road trips with games like Jeopardy! and 20 Questions. You can really put Alexa to work by asking it to help you find the cheapest gas nearby, and it’s capable of helping you in a jam. The Amazon Echo Auto can help you find parking or roadside assistance should the moment for either arise, and it does so with multiple layers of privacy protection. The Amazon Echo model lineup, and offers many options to upgrade your home in addition to your vehicle.

