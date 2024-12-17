 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

RollAway’s electric ‘Suite on Wheels’ now available to rent

By
rollaway stays on wheels rentals crop
RollAway

While glamping, or glamourous camping, with electric vehicles has been a thing for a number of years, you can always count on Silicon Valley startups to take it to the next level.

RollAway, one such startup, is now offering Airbnb-style luxury “stays on wheels,” where you can climb aboard a fully-equipped electric van built by GM’s BrightDrop and take the whole experience on the road.

Recommended Videos

The company actually began offering pre-bookings for its on-wheel stays in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023. But RollAway has now officially unveiled its first-generation “Suite on Wheels” offerings, with reservations opened for 2025. The company’s website, meanwhile, currently shows all vans already booked up through October of next year: This might be a good signal that a new trend is in the offing.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The main concept, as featured on RollAway’s website, is that the new rental experience is: “Not a hotel. Not an AirBnb… But the ultimate stay on wheels.”

An environmentally friendly, zero-emissions commitment also features prominently in RollAway’s marketing. And the company’s commitment to sustainable traveling begins with the BrightDrop electric van promising 270 miles of range on a full charge.

But it doesn’t stop there: The “Suite on Wheels” offers expansive windows and a panoramic roof to see natural vistas of the surrounding environment while natural light “floods” every corner of the interior. And while in camping mode, an expansive rear rolling door promises to seamlessly connect the indoor with the outdoor.

The inside of the recreation vehicle (RV) features a fully-equipped kitchen, a living room/sleeping area, as well as a bathroom and shower.

The glamorous side includes five-star onboard services and amenities such as a virtual concierge, YETI amenities, Starlink Satellite Wi-Fi, Farm to Table breakfast, housekeeping, as well as Spa-Class toiletries.

While RollAway is pioneering the rental aspect, it isn’t the first company to turn GM’s BrightDrop vans into RVs. Grounded, a Detroit-based startup launched its own version in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz is also planning to release its own next-gen electric RVs in 2026.

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Hybrid vehicle sales reach U.S. record, but EV sales drop in third quarter
Tesla Cybertruck

The share of electric and hybrid vehicle sales continued to grow in the U.S. in the third quarter, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported this month.

Taken together, sales of purely electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) represented 19.6% of total light-duty vehicle (LDV) sales last quarter, up from 19.1% in the second quarter.

Read more
Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs. Rivian R1S: Should you spend more?
Hyundai Ioniq 9 driving

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is finally set to roll out in the near future, with Hyundai claiming that it’ll launch the vehicle in the first half of 2025. But the electric SUV has some tough competition ahead of it. Sure, it has to compete with the Kia EV9, but it also has to compete with a more expensive, more premium electric SUV, in the form of the Rivian R1S, which is now in its second generation.

Perhaps we should get this out of the way right now — the Rivian R1S is likely a better vehicle than the Ioniq 9 will be, though to be fair, we haven’t tested the Ioniq 9 just yet. But how much better is it? Is it worth the extra cash?
Design
The designs of these vehicles is pretty different. They both look like SUVs, with large, blocky bodies. But while the Rivian R1S is a little blockier, the Ioniq 9 has a slightly more curved roofline and sculpted sides.

Read more
Tesla’s ‘Model Q’ to arrive in 2025 at a price under $30K, Deutsche Bank says
teslas model q to arrive in 2025 at a price under 30k deutsche bank says y range desktop lhd v2

Only a short month and half ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors that outside of the just-released driverless robotaxi, a regular Tesla model priced at $25,000 would be “pointless” and “silly”.

"It would be completely at odds with what we believe,” Musk said.

Read more