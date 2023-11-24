Laptops are one of the most popular Black Friday purchases. That’s because retailers tend to give them ridiculous discounts, a way to just get them off the shelves to make room for the next models. We’ve pulled out the best laptop deals from Best Buy. While Best Buy has been having a Black Friday Sale for two weeks now, some of the best deals are just popping up. For other amazing deals from this retailer, check out Best Buy Black Friday TV deals as well.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $149, was $319

Chromebooks are a great option if you don’t want to spend the hundreds of dollars that are often required to get a great Windows laptop. That’s why we’ve included this Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook; it’s a great mid-range machine that isn’t too expensive at just $149. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor, which is a budget CPU that should be fine to handle most day-to-day and productivity tasks on the ChromeOS, and the same applies to the 4GB of DRR4 RAM you get.

In terms of the screen, you get an excellent 14-inch IPS panel that runs FHD, which is nice to see at this price point since it’s usually just HD. It’s also impressive that the panel can hit 300 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for a well-lit room and some slight indirect sunlight. Luckily, at just 2.87 pounds, it’s very lightweight and easy to take with you everywhere, and the 0.73-inch thickness means it fits comfortably into a bag. As for battery life, you can expect up to about 13 hours, depending on what you’re doing and how high your brightness is set to.

More Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deals We Recommend

How we chose these Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the top Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

