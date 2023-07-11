 Skip to main content
Great for work and school, this Acer laptop is discounted to $279 for Prime Day

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Ryzen slim laptop

Most of us are embarking on a journey this week, a journey through the wide world of Prime Day deals, of which there are so, so many. During that journey, you may take a pit stop or two to grab an item you’re looking for, whether that’s part of the Prime Day TV deals, or an upgrade from the Prime Day laptop deals on offer. If you’re part of this fantastical journey with us and you’re looking for a solid and portable laptop that’s suitable for work, school, and play, we have the perfect opportunity for you. For Prime Day, Amazon is currently offering the Acer Aspire 3 slim laptop for $279. Normally itss $330, so you’re saving over $50, but also, you’re getting a great little laptop for under $300. If you already know you want it, go for it. Otherwise let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 3

You’re really gonna like what this Windows 11 laptop is rocking under the hood. It’s a little stunner, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with Radeon graphics and 8GB of LPDDR5 onboard RAM. Plus, the 15.6-inch full HD IPS display has narrow bezels, leaving more room for what’s happening on-screen via a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. It makes for a consistent, relatively powerful device that can handle just about anything you throw at it — minus maybe some of the more graphic-intensive modern games out there. It’s best for work, school, and casual play anyway. Acer was named as one of the best laptop brands for 2023, which you might find interesting.

The HD front-facing camera gives you extra clarity — making you look clearer during video calls. Meanwhile, WiFi 6 compatibility means a better internet connection wirelessly, as long as you have a suitable router and network.

The purposeful and lightweight design makes it a great companion for travel or out-of-the-home trips, even business trips. Not to mention, it has intelligently designed thermals that keep the entire surface area cooler even under heavy loads. You don’t have to worry about it getting too hot on your lap, which is always a good thing. Oh, and did we mention it has 128GB of storage thanks to an NVMe solid-state drive?

You get all of this for just $279, thanks to the incredible Prime Day deal. That’s available right now, but it won’t be for long, so hurry up and grab one if you’re interested. As a brief reminder, this laptop is normally $330, so you’re saving over $50 and getting a well-performing and versatile laptop for under $300. You can’t beat that.

Briley Kenney
