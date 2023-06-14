 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $450 off

The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop packs a punch despite its relatively affordable price, and it’s currently even cheaper following a $450 discount from Dell. From $1,450, it’s down to just $1,000, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will last as it’s a clearance sale, so stocks are probably running out fast. If you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on this machine, don’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop

If you want a device that won’t have any trouble running not just the best PC games but also the best upcoming PC games, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is a highly recommended purchase. Inside the machine are the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, leaving you enough space to install multiple AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs.

You won’t need to invest in monitor deals for playing video games at home because the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop features a large 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution that will let you appreciate all the details, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for smooth movements, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing. The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop will be able to stay cool even after hours of playing with the help of the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, so there’s no need to worry about overheating.

There’s a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market right now, but Dell’s offer for the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop stands out because of its amazing value. You can get the powerful device for just $1,000, for savings of $450 on its sticker price of $1,450. Since this is a clearance sale, we’re sure that there’s not much stock left, so your chances of getting the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual are shrinking the more you wait. Buy it now if you don’t want to let this opportunity pass.

