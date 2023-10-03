Save $750 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4080

One of the best gaming laptop deals around at the moment, you can currently buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,350 saving you a huge $750 off the regular price. If you’ve already clicked through, you’re probably wondering why only $400 off is showing right now. That’s because you need to use the promo code SAVE350 to get the extra discount. Keen to learn more while you’re here? Here’s what you need to know about one of the best laptop deals at the moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

Keen for a place among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is certainly powerful. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfectly suited for powerhouse gamers.

Unusually and explaining its name, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop has an impressive 18-inch display. The panel is a full HD+ one with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 480Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also has 100% DCI-P3 color support along with ComfortView Plus to ease eyestrain. The screen supports Dolby Vision so it looks great at every turn.

To guarantee that nothing will overheat, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop also utilizes Alienware Cryo-tech so that it keeps things cool no matter how hard you push it. It has a large vapor chamber to pull heat away from components along with ultra-thin fans, an exclusive thermal interface material, and up to seven heat pipes.

Even audio sounds great through the Alienware m18 gaming laptop thanks to its support for Dolby Atmos, and features like intelliGo’s AI-driven noise cancellation. The all-new Alienware Command Center is a nice extra touch for anyone keen to customize their system from one of the best laptop brands.

Packed with powerful hardware and vital features, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is a tremendous gaming laptop for those who can afford it. That quandary is a bit less of an issue right now given the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is currently on sale. Usually priced at $3,100, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is down to $2,350 at Dell once you apply the code SAVE350 at the checkout. This is your chance to get a lot for less than usual.

