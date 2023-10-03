 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $750 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4080

Jennifer Allen
By
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

One of the best gaming laptop deals around at the moment, you can currently buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,350 saving you a huge $750 off the regular price. If you’ve already clicked through, you’re probably wondering why only $400 off is showing right now. That’s because you need to use the promo code SAVE350 to get the extra discount. Keen to learn more while you’re here? Here’s what you need to know about one of the best laptop deals at the moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

Keen for a place among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is certainly powerful. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfectly suited for powerhouse gamers.

Unusually and explaining its name, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop has an impressive 18-inch display. The panel is a full HD+ one with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 480Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also has 100% DCI-P3 color support along with ComfortView Plus to ease eyestrain. The screen supports Dolby Vision so it looks great at every turn.

Related

To guarantee that nothing will overheat, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop also utilizes Alienware Cryo-tech so that it keeps things cool no matter how hard you push it. It has a large vapor chamber to pull heat away from components along with ultra-thin fans, an exclusive thermal interface material, and up to seven heat pipes.

Even audio sounds great through the Alienware m18 gaming laptop thanks to its support for Dolby Atmos, and features like intelliGo’s AI-driven noise cancellation. The all-new Alienware Command Center is a nice extra touch for anyone keen to customize their system from one of the best laptop brands.

Packed with powerful hardware and vital features, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is a tremendous gaming laptop for those who can afford it. That quandary is a bit less of an issue right now given the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is currently on sale. Usually priced at $3,100, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is down to $2,350 at Dell once you apply the code SAVE350 at the checkout. This is your chance to get a lot for less than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Razer gaming laptop deals: Save on the Blade 14, 15, and 17
Someone using the Razer Blade 14 on a table.

Razer is a staple computing brand that gamers have learned to trust. Whether you just have a Razer headset or Razer gaming mouse, you've probably grown to start trusting the signature neon three-headed snake. Razer makes great gaming laptops because they only make gaming laptops. They're not just dipping their toes in the space. Quality comes with a price, but thankfully there are good gaming laptop deals on Razer machines. All of the Razer gaming laptop deals below come straight from their site, so you can trust that the laptop is going straight from their warehouse to you. Check out the deals below on various configurations of the Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 gaming laptops.
Razer Blade 14 -- $1,800, was $2,000

This smallest Razer laptop still has everything you could need from a gaming computer, from the powerful components to the fun aesthetics. Inside the Razer Blade 14, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, which has 16  cores. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It's a quality graphics card that will handle demanding modern games, VR and even ray tracing. It comes stock with 16GB of RAM. The screen only gets 1080p, but it has a 144Hz refresh rate that will keep your frame rate smooth. On the outside, you get a full RGB keyboard, just for fun.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 14-inch Windows laptop for $170
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there, and they're not afraid to slash their prices. Whether you're looking for cheap Chromebook deals or powerful gaming laptop deals, HP has something to offer. Below we've collected the best laptop deals on HP computers from around the internet. Models include the Pavilion, Victus, 17z and the mighty Omen.

HP 14-inch Laptop -- $170, was $200

Read more
Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS Desktop are both discounted right now
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

If you're having trouble choosing between buying a new laptop or desktop computer, the good news is that you can enjoy significant savings if you purchase either one from the available Dell XPS deals. Here are two offers that you should consider -- the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799, and the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,150, after a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,480. If you're interested in taking advantage of one of these bargains, you're going to have to hurry because they may disappear sooner than you think.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799

If you want your next computer to be portable, then the Dell XPS 13 is a fine choice. It's included in our roundup of the best laptops as the top Windows laptop, as it offers amazing value for its price. It's capable of keeping up with your daily activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you've got plenty of storage in its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Dell XPS 13 is also easy on the eyes, not just because of it's stylish design but also due to its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Read more