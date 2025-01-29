The Ryzen 9 9950X and Asus TUF motherboard has a $100 discount

Once considered to be one of the best processors around, there’s a fantastic deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU along with an Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus motherboard. Right now, you can buy the bundle for $836 at B&H Photo Video, so you’re saving $100 off the usual price of $936. A great bundle for anyone keen to upgrade their PC for themselves, the deal is only available for the next two days, so you don’t have long to make a decision. We’re here to tell you all it has to offer to make that choice easier.

Why you should buy the Ryzen 9 9950X CPU and Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus bundle

We spent some extensive time in our AMD Ryzen 9 9950X review discussing its merits alongside the Ryzen 9 9900X. At the time of launch, it was the flagship of AMD’s Zen 5 range and we found it to be far more efficient than Zen 4, with far improved performance in productivity apps over Intel. With 16 cores and 32 threads, on paper it’s the ideal CPU for all your productivity-based tasks, which is good because it’s not necessarily the best value choice for gaming (but that changes when on sale). Our full review gives you benchmark figures and it’s a strong boost compared to older CPUs.

We also have a look at the differences between the Ryzen 9 9950X against the Intel Core i9-14900K too. After all, the battle of AMD and Intel continues, so it’s important to know what’s best for your situation, while investing in the best AMD processor for your plans.

Besides the CPU, never overlook your motherboard choice. It’s vital to pick the right motherboard for your plans, even though it’s an easy mistake to ignore the motherboard‘s capabilities. With the Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus, you get four DDR5 slots supporting up to 192GB of memory, a place to install two M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs as well as an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0, and there are two SATA III connectors too. Two USB4 ports on the rear panel mean you can connect 40 Gb/s compatible devices or a USB-C compatible 8K display. There are also three 10 Gb/s compatible USB-A ports, four USB-A Gen 1 ports, and one USB-A 2.0 port. There are some great overclocking features on the motherboard as well. Finally, enjoy Wi-Fi 7 support too.

A strong combo of hardware for anyone seeking an upgrade to their PC soon, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus motherboard bundle is down to $836 right now at B&H. Normally costing $936, you save $100 off the regular price and score yourself some great hardware. Check it out now before the deal ends on January 31.