 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best MSI gaming laptop Black Friday deals from just $500

Albert Bassili
By
MSI

While MSI might be better known for its motherboards, it does also make great laptops, and there’s a lot of options, especially when it comes to thin and light ones. While they can sometimes be expensive, there are some great early Black Friday deals on them that you can take advantage of. It’s still a bit early, so we aren’t seeing as many of them, so you might want to look at our larger collection of Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you don’t something you like here.

Best MSI Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

While AMD tends to offer slightly better performance and power usage for the same price, there usually isn’t a lot of variety in terms of what you can pick. That’s borne out by the deals we’re seeing for AMD-powered gaming laptops, as there aren’t many of them right now. That said, we will be updating these deals below as we find them, so be sure to check back regularly if none of our picks below tickle your fancy.

  • MSI Bravo 15 with Ryzen 5 and RTX 4050 —
  • MSI Bravo 15 — Ryzen 7 and RX6550M —

Best MSI Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (Intel)

When it comes to Intel processors, you’ll find a lot more options and deals, mostly because Intel tends to be a more popular processor. We’ve collected most of the good deals we could find below, although we’ll be updating them as we find better ones.

  • MSI THIN GF63 with RTX 2050 —
  • MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070 —
  • MSI Stealth 14 with RTX 4050 —
  • MSI Raider GE68 with RTX 4070 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday deals are a great way to save some money on a new laptop. There are a lot of Black Friday laptop deals that cut prices by the triple digits. One of our laptop lines is the Dell XPS. This is Dell's most popular line of laptops. In some ways they are Dell's answer to the MacBook -- they are sleek, thin, and prioritize gorgeous screens. We've collected the best Dell XPS laptop deals below, splitting them up by size. For other Dell laptops, like the G15 or the Inspiron line, check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list.

For the most part, the only difference is the screen size, but with a bigger screen comes a bigger chassis. That means there's more room to pack in powerful components and extra goodies like backlit keyboards. Check out our picks of the best Dell XPS deals down below.
Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Read more
Best 4K monitor Black Friday deals from Samsung, Dell, LG, and more
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.

Are you on the hunt for massive discounts on 4K monitors from Black Friday deals? We're going to make things much easier for you because we've gathered the best monitor deals that you can shop right now below, while also highlighting our favorite offer for a new 4K monitor. If gaming is your priority, 4K resolution might not be the most important factor. Check out our list of the best gaming monitor Black Friday deals for a list of monitors organized by refresh rate.

There's a lot to choose from, but you shouldn't take too much time thinking about what to buy because there's a chance that stocks for some of these 4K monitors are already running low. If something catches your eye, don't hesitate because if you do, you'll risk missing out on the potential savings.
Best 4K monitor Black Friday deal

Read more
Best GPU Black Friday deals: Save on top graphics cards now
The Gigabyte RX 6750 GRE graphics card over a dark background.

If you're building a PC from scratch for gaming, then one of the most important parts of the whole thing will be the graphics card. Unfortunately, the prices of GPUs in the past few years has skyrocketed, with the latest and greatest costing well over a thousand dollars. Luckily, there are some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of to save yourself a bit of cash, and while GPU deals haven't historically been very substantial, any amount saved can go towards another, better part. If it's time to upgrade your PC's main brain, check out CPU Black Friday deals too.
Best AMD Graphics Card Black Friday Deals

While AMD doesn't have access to DLSS technology, and its ray tracing is not as good as Nvidia's, they generally have better raw performance, which is great if you're not interested in things like upscaling. AMD GPU prices are also generally cheaper for the same processing power, so if you're trying to save a bit of cash, going the AMD route is a good idea.

Read more