 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just discounted 138 laptops including MacBooks — from $160

Albert Bassili
By
A person using the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop on a desk.
ASUS

There are a lot of good reasons to buy yourself a laptop, whether it’s upgrading from a much older one that’s become slow or if you just need something to get online and on meetings. Either way, this flash sale on laptops from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity to grab one, with sales on everything from budget-friendly laptops to high-end MacBooks. With so many options, though, it can get a bit hard to find a good deal, which is why we’ve looked through the sale and picked some of our favorite options out of everything. That way, you can focus on buying the right laptop for you rather than worrying if you’re getting a good deal, although you’re always welcome to check out some other great laptop deals if the ones from Best Buy don’t quite do it for you.

What you should buy in the Best Buy flash sale

There are a lot of options when it comes to a regular laptop with everything from the budget-friendly to the high-end stuff, so we’ll just start off with this excellent Dell Inspiron 15 that has a mid-range Intel i5 and is .  On the other hand, if you’re willing to spend a little bit extra, you can grab this ASUS Vivobook 16 instead, which has a better AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a larget 16-inch screen, , instead of the usual $750. Also, if you want a laptop with an OLED screen, this ASUS Zenbook 14X is a good pick with its 14.5-inch screen running a 2.8k resolution and an Intel Evo  i7-13700H CPU, and it , which is a pretty great price for that. It’s also worth mentioning this LG Gram 17, which is probably one of the thinnest and lightest laptops with a large screen outside the Apple MacBooks, .

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, there are many excellent options, and it’s really hard to know what to recommend first. For example, if you’re going for something budget-friendly, then this Dell G15 is a staple of the game industry, comes with an RTX 3050, and is . Of course, if you want a little bit more power, then this ASUS TUF Gaming A16 is the way to go since it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and an RX7700S GPU, , down from the original $1,200. Going up another level is this Lenovo Legion Slim 5, which is not only very thin it also has an RTX 4060 and a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, , and if you want a similar spec in a smaller space, this ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is 14-inches and actually has an even better CPU, the Ryzen 9, .

Related

Of course, we can’t forget Apple’s MacBooks, of which there are quite a few on sale too, such as the MacBook Air 13 with an M1 Chip that’s , which is a bit older but is also significantly cheaper. If you want the latest and greatest, though, then you’ll probably want the MacBook Pro 16 with an M3 Pro chip, although it is significantly . Although, you can save yourself a bit of money by going down a size and chip and grabbing the MacBook Pro 14 with an M3 chip, which is going for the .

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $530 off at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

For those who are looking for gaming laptop deals, we will never stop recommending the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, especially now that you can get it for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. From an original price of $1,430, a $530 discount brings it down to just $900, which is a steal considering the capabilities of this device. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're sure that there will be a lot of gamers who will be interested in this bargain. Secure your own while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
If you want a compact gaming machine that will be easy to bring with you wherever you go, you should go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is the smallest gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops. Its 14-inch screen is smaller than the display of most of its peers, but it maintains the gaming laptop's portability, and it makes up for its size by offering QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for sharp and smooth gameplay. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 only weighs about 3.6 pounds, and it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Read more
HP just knocked $500 off its best 2-in-1 laptop — because why not?
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP often has some of the best laptop deals around with one of the highlights being $500 off the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only meaning it’s a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a great device to cover all their productivity needs. If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s a great middle ground and we’re here to tell you why. Alternatively, you can always just hit the button below to see the deal for yourself. It’s your call, but let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more
Best Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals: From $450
Microsoft Surface Go 3 sitting on table.

While there's no shortage of laptop deals in the market right now, students and professionals who want touchscreen functionality should check out the available Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals. Microsoft's lineup of mobile devices has steadily increased in popularity because of their versatility and performance, so there's always high demand for discounts. If you want to take advantage of any of the offers that we've gathered here, you should do so quickly as the bargains may end sooner than you expect.
Microsoft Surface Go 3 -- $450, was $550

Functioning as a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between tablet mode and laptop mode, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 won't have trouble dealing with basic tasks as it's equipped with the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 8GB of RAM. The 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution is bright and colorful, and its 128GB SSD is more than enough for your documents. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 ships with Windows 11 Home in Mode, so you can start using it as soon as you unbox it. The device also promises up to 11 hours of battery life before requiring a recharge.

Read more