There are a lot of good reasons to buy yourself a laptop, whether it’s upgrading from a much older one that’s become slow or if you just need something to get online and on meetings. Either way, this flash sale on laptops from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity to grab one, with sales on everything from budget-friendly laptops to high-end MacBooks. With so many options, though, it can get a bit hard to find a good deal, which is why we’ve looked through the sale and picked some of our favorite options out of everything. That way, you can focus on buying the right laptop for you rather than worrying if you’re getting a good deal, although you’re always welcome to check out some other great laptop deals if the ones from Best Buy don’t quite do it for you.

What you should buy in the Best Buy flash sale

There are a lot of options when it comes to a regular laptop with everything from the budget-friendly to the high-end stuff, so we’ll just start off with this excellent Dell Inspiron 15 that has a mid-range Intel i5 and is . On the other hand, if you’re willing to spend a little bit extra, you can grab this ASUS Vivobook 16 instead, which has a better AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a larget 16-inch screen, , instead of the usual $750. Also, if you want a laptop with an OLED screen, this ASUS Zenbook 14X is a good pick with its 14.5-inch screen running a 2.8k resolution and an Intel Evo i7-13700H CPU, and it , which is a pretty great price for that. It’s also worth mentioning this LG Gram 17, which is probably one of the thinnest and lightest laptops with a large screen outside the Apple MacBooks, .

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, there are many excellent options, and it’s really hard to know what to recommend first. For example, if you’re going for something budget-friendly, then this Dell G15 is a staple of the game industry, comes with an RTX 3050, and is . Of course, if you want a little bit more power, then this ASUS TUF Gaming A16 is the way to go since it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and an RX7700S GPU, , down from the original $1,200. Going up another level is this Lenovo Legion Slim 5, which is not only very thin it also has an RTX 4060 and a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, , and if you want a similar spec in a smaller space, this ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is 14-inches and actually has an even better CPU, the Ryzen 9, .

Of course, we can’t forget Apple’s MacBooks, of which there are quite a few on sale too, such as the MacBook Air 13 with an M1 Chip that’s , which is a bit older but is also significantly cheaper. If you want the latest and greatest, though, then you’ll probably want the MacBook Pro 16 with an M3 Pro chip, although it is significantly . Although, you can save yourself a bit of money by going down a size and chip and grabbing the MacBook Pro 14 with an M3 chip, which is going for the .

Editors' Recommendations