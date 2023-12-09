 Skip to main content
The 10 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale — from $120

Albert Bassili
By

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from a couple of weeks ago, don’t worry. Best Buy is having a massive sale that includes many laptops for you to pick from. That includes everything from Chromebooks to gaming laptops and everything in between. That said, there are a lot of choices to pick from, so we’ve selected our favorite deals below to make it a little bit easier for you and to give you a solid starting point. That said, check out the full Best Buy sale using the button below to see everything available.

Our Favorite Laptop Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.
Lenovo

One of the most budget-friendly laptops in Best Buy’s sale is the Lenovo Ideapad 1, which comes with a relatively large 14-inch screen running an HD resolution. Under the hood, it has an entry-level Intel Celeron N4020 processor that should handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks just fine. That said, the 4GB of memory is on the lower end, meaning that Windows 11 will run in the reduced S mode. While that may all seem like an issue, if you need something simple to get online and plan to stream most of your content and work, this is a perfect low-cost option, discounted from $250 to $120.

Other Laptop Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

A pink model of the HP Stream 14-inch laptop sets on a café table while people converse.
HP

Of course, if the Lenovo Ideapad 1 isn’t what you need, there are a lot of other great laptop deals for you to take advantage of. That includes things like Chromebooks and gaming laptops, which are also perfectly good as general-use laptops. We’ve also found a couple of good MacBook deals, although we’ve only included the one we think is the best below.

  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • ASUS Vivobook 14 —
  • Dell Inspiron 15 3520 —
  • Dell Inspiron 16 —
  • Acer Nitro 5 —
  • ASUS Zenbook 14X —
  • ASUS TUF Gaming A16 —
  • M1 MacBook Air —
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 —

