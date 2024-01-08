The 4 best laptops for Sims 4 in 2024

The Sims franchise is probably one of the most popular in the world, with the latest iteration, The Sims 4, being even more popular, spawning dozens of DLCs and mods that you can load into it. That said, running the Sims 4 isn’t always easy, especially since it tends to get more and more resource-hungry the longer it loads. To that end, we’ve collected some laptops that we think are excellent for playing The Sims 4; from something budget-oriented to a large-screen option, you’ll likely find something.

This is especially relevant since The Sims 4 went free to play last year, so if you’re just thinking of getting into the game, then grabbing one of these laptops will give you a much smoother experience.

The Best Laptops for Sims 4

Acer Nitro 5

Best budget laptop to play The Sims 4

Pros Cons Excellent performance for the price Still an RTX 3050 Good for other gaming Only 8GB of RAM High refresh rate

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent entry-level gaming laptop that should easily run The Sims 4. It has an RTX 3050 under the hood, which is a budget-gaming GPU that might start struggling to play the Sims 4 after a few hours, especially if you have the graphics ramped up. Speaking of which, the 15.6-inch screen has an FHD resolution while running a 144Hz refresh rate, which is nice if you want a bit of a smoother experience in exchange for graphical fidelity. Luckily, there is a bit of versatility when it comes to what you want to prioritize, although, for the most part, we wouldn’t push the GPU too much.

One of the other things that will weigh heavily on the quality of the game is the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, a mid-range CPU that will handle The Sims 4 without a problem and is actually at the recommended specs for the game. As such, you should be able to play for a fairly long time before you start to see any issues, and most of those should be cleared with a restart of the game. That said, the Acer Nitro 5 only has 8GB of RAM, and while that is also at the recommended specs, it’s slightly on the lower end, especially given how RAM-hungry Windows is, and it will also potentially require a restart of the game or laptop if you play for too long.

As for storage, you get a very respectable 512GB, which should easily fit The Sims 4 and all the DLC and mods you want without issue. It also means you have room for other games to play, especially the free-to-play ones that tend to be better optimized for budget-friendly gaming gear. Overall though, this is an excellent pick if you want something that’s not too expensive.

Specifications Screen Size

15.6-inches Processor Intel Core i5-12500H RAM 8 GB Storage 512GB Weight

5.51 pounds

Dell G16

Best mid-range laptop to play The Sims 4

Pros Cons Has a mid-range RTX 4070 GPU Big and bulky 16GB of DDR5 RAM Battery life isn’t ideal Big screen

If you want something that’s a little bit more capable when it comes to running the Sims 4, then the Dell G16 is an excellent option, especially since it’s a laptop that comes highly recommended as a solid budget-to-mid-range gaming laptop, depending on the configuration. For this one, you get an RTX 4070, a much more capable GPU that’s excellent for 1440p gaming, which is good since the 16-inch screen on the Dell G16 runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution. That’s going to be a much more enjoyable resolution to play the game at, although you can also take advantage of the 165Hz refresh rate to give you a smoother overall experience, which will require a bit of playing around with the graphical settings.

As for processor, we’re somewhat surprised to see the Intel Core i9-13900HX, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market that will easily handle the Sims 4’s simulation processes. It should also have enough headroom to let you do some streaming to Twitch or YouTube if you’ve ever considered doing that. You also get 16GB of RAM, which we prefer, and it’s even DDR5, which is more efficient and powerful than DDR4 RAM and will help a lot with running the game over longer periods.

We will point out that it’s a bit bulky due to the 16-inch screen and the overall construction, although it does feel solidly built, and the keyboard is nice to use. Another thing worth mentioning is that, while gaming laptops don’t have good battery life to begin with, the Dell G16 is about average, if not slightly under, so don’t expect to get more than 2-3 hours of gaming without some form of charging, especially if you plan to run it on very high settings.

Specifications Screen Size

16-inches Processor Intel Core i9-13900HX RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB Weight

6.01 pounds

ASUS ROG Strix G16

Best high-end gaming laptop to play The Sims 4

Pros Cons Excellent overall performance Expensive Lots of RAM RGB lighting on the frame may be off-putting to some Versatile

If you plan to do more than just play The Sims 4, then the ASUS ROG Strix G16 is an excellent option. While it has the same RTX 4070 GPU and similar Intel Core i9-13980HX, both very powerful, it has a much more impressive 240Hz refresh rate. That will certainly be great for The Sims 4 as well, with some graphical compromises, but if you want to do something more action-packed like CS:GO or Fortnite, then having the higher refresh rate is excellent. Granted, you won’t likely hit both the QHD and 240Hz refresh rate on the RTX 4070, but at least it does give you a bit of choice with which you want to prioritize.

Besides that, you get a very impressive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and we’ll be honest, that’s likely the biggest upgrade that will help when it comes to running The Sims 4 since it tends to eat up RAM like it’s nobody’s business. Luckily, it will help with a few other things as well, such as a better day-to-day experience, programming, and CAD work as well, so having a lot of RAM makes the whole thing a lot more versatile. The 1TB of storage also means you have more space to work with to add other games.

Probably the most obvious upgrade, though, is the RGB lighting everywhere, including around the frame of the Asus ROG Strix G16. Now, some people may like that, and some may not, but if you’re looking for a laptop that screams “gaming”, then we can’t really suggest something better than this.

Specifications Screen Size

16-inches Processor Intel Core i9-13980HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB Weight

5.51 pounds

Alienware m18

Best large-screen laptop to play The Sims 4

Pros Cons Large screen Very pricey RTX 4080 performance is excellent Heavy and a bit bulky Very versatile

For a lot of folks, gaming on a larger screen is a more enjoyable experience, and while there aren’t a lot of gaming laptops out there with screens bigger than 16 inches, the Alienware m18 certainly has one. Sitting at 18 inches of glory, that’s more than enough real estate to satisfy most people, and with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, the pixels are still dense enough that you won’t notice any screen-door effect or anything. Even better, you can still get a 165Hz refresh rate, so you’ll have a very smooth gaming experience.

In terms of GPU, you get an RTX 4080 with this configuration, a very powerful GPU that should easily handle the better resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, even at higher graphical settings. While you can certainly downgrade to an RTX 4070, the RTX 4080 is the ideal pick for you to enjoy the larger screen and to have an overall better gaming experience. The same goes for the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, which you can easily downgrade to the Intel Core i7-13700HX to save a bit of cash, but having the better CPU will help, especially if you plan to do other things like streaming or music production.

RAM is also sitting quite high at 32GBs of DDR5, and the 1TB of storage should be more than enough. The only thing to keep in mind is that it’s a pricey laptop, especially if you’re only planning to play The Sims 4 on it; although you could potentially downgrade the RAM and CPU without too large of an impact if it’s a bit too pricey.

Specifications Screen Size

18-inches Processor Intel Core i9-13900HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB Weight

8.90 pounds

How We Chose These Laptops for Sims 4

When buying a laptop that’s aimed at a specific game, the good news is that it’s relatively easy to get a sense of what works and what doesn’t work. A lot of that is because the game developer will tell us what the minimum and recommended specs are, so we absolutely have something to aim for. Also, since The Sims 4 is relatively old now, most modern laptops won’t struggle when running it, which is good since that means you can find a lot of excellent budget-friendly deals.

Even so, The Sims 4 can get resource-hungry, especially if you’re running it for several hours, so aiming for the minimum or even the recommended specs isn’t always ideal. To that end, we’ve picked one budget-friendly option that fits the recommended settings and should play The Sims 4 without issue, although it may need a restart from time to time. In addition to that, we’ve picked something that has a lot more power under the hood and that will let you run the game at higher graphical settings for longer or potentially just have a bigger screen to game with.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

