 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to play The Sims 4 for free

Sam Hill
By

The Sims 4 is now completely free on most platforms. You can play the base version of the iconic life simulator on PC (via the EA app, Origin, and Steam), PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Develporer EA recently revealed that the next Sims title is in development, although it's still a few years away from being released.

“This is the future of The Sims, built on a foundation of charming Sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories,” VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson said of the in-development game. “This future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools even further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways to not only tell stories but to collaborate on those stories or creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices.”

Until then, you can play The Sims 4 all you want. EA promises to continue supporting the game and says, “Our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits, and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • EA account

  • PC, Mac, Playstation, or Xbox

Further reading

A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

How to play The Sims 4 for free on PC or Mac

The Sims 4 is always going to be best played on a computer (you just can't beat keyboard and mouse). The game is available on both PC and Mac. The process on each platform will look a tad different, but it's pretty similar.

Step 1: Go to the EA website to download and install the EA app (if you're on PC) or Origin (if you're on Mac), or on Steam.

Step 2: Log in to or create a new EA account through the platform of your choice. There are a few ways to sign-up through another account like Google, Facebook, or Steam to save time.

EA App sign-in screen on PC

Step 3: Search for The Sims 4 using the search bar, click on the title, and then click the Download button.

Sims 4 in the EA app.

Step 4: Choose where you'd like to install the game on your device. Unless you have custom folders, you can just click Next down at the bottom of this screen.

Sims 4 installation on PC.

Step 5: Once the game is installed, you'll be able to launch in using whatever platform you downloaded it through.

A group of Sims has fun at a bach party.

How to play The Sims 4 for free on a console

Downloading and installing The Sims 4 on the console is simple on Xbox and Playstation.

All you have to do is find The Sims 4 in the store on your console and press Download. The game is completely free now, so it will install immediately and be ready to play without any charges to your account.

Editors' Recommendations

The best PS5 headsets
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.
Don’t buy the Meta Quest Pro for gaming. It’s a metaverse headset first
Meta Quest Pro enables 3D modeling in mixed reality.
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2022, 2023, and beyond
Cloud gets carried in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022
Dead by Daylight player standing in front of a fire.
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone Lienna 57 loadout
The Lienna 57 in Warzone.
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The best free-to-play games for 2022
A still of the Overwatch 2 characters.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of October 14
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t get new content or updates
Pokemon Sword Shield fist bump