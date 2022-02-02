Best Samsung laptops

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung has gotten a lot more serious about their laptops lately. They’re putting out machines with more power, better designs, and outstanding displays using technology like QLED and OLED to please the creator and media consumer in everyone. The company has even cracked our best Chromebooks and best laptops under $500 lists.

Here, we highlight a handful of Samsung’s best laptops. It’s a list that we expect to keep growing as Samsung introduces new machines with even better performance and designs.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

Why you should buy this: It offers a stellar convertible 2-in-1 design with an outstanding QLED display and S-Pen support.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a premier 2-in-1 with one of the best displays around.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha:

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha stands out thanks to its stunning design and gorgeous QLED display. The latter in particular is this convertible 2-in-1’s calling card, offering incredible brightness, dynamic and accurate colors, and deep blacks thanks to extremely high contrast. You’ll find a few laptops with better displays.

Samsung’s S-Pen is on board, providing a host of useful inking tools. Powered by 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha provides solid productivity performance to go with its incredible display.

If you’re looking for a convertible 2-in-1 with one of the best displays you can buy, then the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha should be on your shortlist. It sits among the top of Samsung’s laptops, and for a good reason.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Why you should buy this: It’s a high-powered Chromebook with a QLED display at a budget price.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a fast, well-built Chromebook with a fantastic display but has a tight budget.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2:

It’s pretty remarkable what you can get for $400, at least in the world of Chrome OS laptops. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a case in point, offering a stunning QLED display in a solidly designed laptop that’s equipped well enough for solid Chrome OS performance.

Inside, you’ll find a 1oth-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, making this a very fast Chromebook indeed. You’ll be able to multitask with ease, opening multiple Chrome tabs and running a few Android apps in the background.

You’ll also enjoy the solid build quality and quiet, responsive keyboard, although the touchpad might not be your favorite. For just $400, this is one of the best-equipped Chromebooks on the market.

Read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Why you should buy this: You want a thin and light convertible 2-in-1 with a lovely OLED display.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants the best display available in an incredibly thin and light 2-in-1.

Why we picked the :

Also available as a traditional clamshell laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is Samsung’s other premium convertible 2-in-1. It’s available in two sizes, 13.3-inches and 15.6-inches, both of which offer up a spectacular OLED display.

We reviewed the 15.6-inch model and found it to provide good performance, excellent battery life, and excellent S-Pen integration. It’s incredibly thin and light at 0.45 inches and just 3.06 pounds (2.29 pounds for the 13.3-inch model), even while packing in 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. It’s speedy enough for productivity use, with some creative inking on the side.

The show’s real star is the OLED display with its dynamic colors and inky blacks. It gives the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha a run for its money when it comes to showing off productivity content and streaming media.

Read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Why you should buy this: It’s a thin and light laptop with always-connected internet and long battery life.

Who it’s for: Anyone who doesn’t want to carry around a heavy laptop and needs to remain connected to the internet anywhere.

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy Book S:

The Galaxy Book S is built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx ARM CPU, giving it always-connected internet and long battery life. It’s fast enough for productivity use while remaining fanless and completely quiet, even under load.

It’s also thin at 0.5 inches and light at just 2.12 pounds, making it easy to carry around. That, plus the time away from a charger and the always-on internet connection, makes for the ultimate portable workstation.

The 13.3-inch Full HD display is good enough for productivity work and consuming media, and the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are sufficient for getting work done. If you need something to carry around that won’t run out on you or keep you disconnected, the Galaxy Book S is a great choice.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

Why you should buy this: You want a full-size laptop running Chrome OS, but you have minimal dollars to spend.

Who it’s for: Anyone who needs a large laptop but doesn’t have the money for a premium machine.

Why we picked the Samsung Chromebook 4+:

You can get the Chromebook 4+ for under $500, which is why it made that list of the best laptops. And yet, you still get a unibody aluminum design with an elegant look and feel and an expansive 15.6-inch display. There are few laptops in this class that can match it dollar for dollar.

The display is a Full HD panel with sufficient brightness and color for productivity and multimedia uses, although it might not live up to creator standards. The Intel Celeron N3450 CPU is fast enough for Chrome OS, especially when coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. It’s not the fastest Chromebook around, but it will get the job done.

The Chromebook 4+ is on this list because it’s one of the better values around. If you don’t have a lot of money but want a large laptop, then this is the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations