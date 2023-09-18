 Skip to main content
This Dell laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300

Dell has one of the better laptop deals around for anyone who wishes to own a highly portable laptop for less. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 for $300 saving you $200 off the regular price of $500. While it isn’t a powerhouse by any means, if a thin and lightweight build is most important to you, you’ll appreciate what it has to offer. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you make the purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 is a little different from what you might see from the best laptops. Its focus is squarely on portability over powerful hardware. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s capable of running Windows 11 Home in S Mode so think of it as a step up from ChromeOS but not necessarily anything speedy.

Still, there’s room for an all-important 14-inch full HD screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It has anti-glare properties, is LED-backlit, and has a narrow border so it takes up less room than you might expect. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual digital microphones so it looks great any time you need to take video calls. Thanks to its relatively undemanding ARM-based hardware, you can expect a battery life of up to 16 hours which is great for anyone with a busy lifestyle who doesn’t want to keep charging their devices. It also runs super quietly thanks to not requiring any fans to keep it cool.

Other features to remind you of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands include a dedicated Qualcomm AI engine that filters out distractions on calls by having gaze correction, sound suppression, and a blurred background feature.

With all the essentials you need for working well on the move such as checking your email or typing up documents, the Dell Inspiron 14 is currently down to $300 at Dell. It usually costs $500 so you save $200 when you buy today. Check it out now by hitting the buy button below and seeing if it’s the one for you.

