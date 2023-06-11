 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 17 is $650 off this weekend

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you like the concept of the MacBook Pro but don’t particularly want to be inside Apple’s ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is Dell’s response to a thin and powerful laptop, and with this 17-inch version, a massive amount of screen real estate. Even better, this version of the Dell XPS 17 is built towards being more budget-friendly. While it won’t compete with the MacBook Pro in pure performance, it certainly does in size and cost, especially with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $1,299 rather than the usual $1,949.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

What we love the most about the Dell XPS 17, besides the 17-inch screen, is how absolutely thing and lightweight this is for a 17-inch laptop made to be carried around. Being just 0.77 inches thick and weighing 4.87 pounds, the Dell XPS is relatively lightweight for such a large laptop, so you can easily throw it in a bag and carry it around without worrying about the weight or size as much as comparable laptops. Pair that with the 500nits of peak brightness that the screen can output, and you can use the XPS 17 almost anywhere that doesn’t have direct sunlight, which is great.

Under the hood, you get a 12th Gen Intel i5-12500H, a mid-range CPU that will easily handle most productivity tasks, and the included 720p 30 fps camera means you’ll have no issues with online meetings. Unfortunately, this version of the XPS 17 doesn’t come with a discrete GPU, only the Integrated Xe Iris from Intel, and while that won’t let you play most games, you can get away with some casual and light gaming. In terms of RAM, you get 16 GB of the blistering fast DDR5 and, for storage, a 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough for most folks. Dell has even future-proofed the XPS 17 with Wi-Fi 6, which we certainly appreciate.

Related

Overall, this version of Dell XPS 17 is a good contender for a MacBook regarding size and weight, and for the $1,299 price tag from Dell, it easily competes with Apple’s pricing. That said, it’s always worth checking out some other laptop deals for alternatives, and if you want something a bit more gaming-friendly, it might be worth looking at our breakdown between the Dell XPS 17 vs. Razer Blade 17.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Dell really wants you to buy this 2-in-1 laptop today
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.

If you've been thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, you're in luck because Dell is really pushing to sell the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop in an ongoing clearance sale. From the device's original price of $800, it will be yours for just $500 for savings of $300. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase immediately as the discount may get taken down sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Read more
HP 72 hour flash sale: Get this 17-inch laptop for just $330
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

One of the cheapest 17-inch laptop deals today comes courtesy of the HP 72-hour flash sale. Available right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for just $330 saving you $170 off the regular price of $500. While this isn't exactly a high-spec system, if you simply need a laptop with as large a screen as possible, it'll do the job. It's well-suited for taking to school with you or for basic work at home too. As mentioned, the HP sale is only for a limited time only so if it appeals, you may wish to hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
When on a budget, it's extra smart to buy from one of the best laptop brands so you get value for money. This HP 17-inch laptop has the essentials. There's an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is incredibly remarkable but at this price, you could end up seeing eMMC storage over SSD so that's a nice small advantage.

Read more
Now’s a great time to buy Google Home, Android and Chromebook
The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.

This content was produced in partnership with Best Buy.
Best Buy has a huge variety of cool tech seeing discounts right now, with Google Home and Android products stealing the show, along with some major discounts on Chromebooks. If you’re in the market for one of the best smart home devices or need to land something practical for work or school, it’s worth browsing these deals to see if a discount is available on the piece of tech you have your eye on. You’ll find all sorts of great devices with discounted prices, from Google smart displays to wireless security cameras and from HP Chromebooks to Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
Why you should shop the Google Home sale

Google has really settled into itself as a maker of smart home devices and ecosystems, and right now at Best Buy you can pounce on all sorts of things to add to your smart home setup. Pricing starts as low as and savings reach as high as $500 on a . Low prices on popular products reach across the board, with the , and the 4K model of the . If you’ve already got a fairly complete smart home setup, you can easily shop for a new device that or . Whether you shop for an upgrade to your smart home or shop just to land some savings, get over to Best Buy now and browse the Google Home discounts.

Read more