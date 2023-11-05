 Skip to main content
This Gateway Chromebook can be yours for under $200 right now

Gateway 15-inch chromebook in black product image.
Gateway

If you want to buy a laptop but aren’t ready to spend the hundreds of dollars you’d need to get something good, then an alternative option is a Chromebook device. When it comes to Chromebook vs. laptop, the main takeaway is that ChromeOS is generally a lighter operating system than Windows, so it needs less powerful specs to get the same or similar experience. On the flip side, because it’s a lighter operating system, you can’t get as much done as you would on a Windows, so there’s some level of compromise. Even so, if you like the idea of a Chromebook, you can grab this Gateway Chromebook from Walmart for just $192 rather than the regular $279.

Why you should buy the 15.6-inch Gateway Chromebook

The Gateway Chromebook runs an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, an entry-level CPU, but still great for running ChromeOS, especially if you only care about basic productivity tasks and day-to-day usage. You also get 4GB of RAM, which is also on the lower end but is not a dealbreaker, and the same goes for the 128GB of storage. Chromebooks are made for streaming content, so as long as you don’t rely as much on the base specs, what you really should be focusing on is things like the screen and keyboard.

Luckily, the screen is a large 15.6-inch panel that runs an HD resolution and has a 1MP webcam sitting on top of it if you need to get on any online meetings. The overall construction is not too bad, and while there is a bit of a bend in places like the screen and keyboard, it’s not too noticeable and not something you’ll have an issue with. As for battery life, you can expect around ten hours or so out of it, which is great for a sub-$200 laptop.

While the Gateway Chromebook isn’t going to win any awards, it’s a solid device that lets you do the basics at bargain prices, especially with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $192. That said, if you want something with a better screen or a bit more oomph, you should check out these Chromebook deals or consider going for one of these laptop deals instead.

