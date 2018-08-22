How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

Share

Want to spice up your Windows 10 PC by adding a little personal flavor to Microsoft’s latest operating system? We’re here to help. Changing your Windows login screen background and desktop wallpaper is rather easy, but if you’re not familiar with Windows 10’s overall layout — or if Microsoft decides to remap the process — this guide will provide the hand-holding you need. In a nutshell, everything is accomplished through the Settings app, so let’s dig in!

Step 1: Navigating to the ‘Personalization’ settings window

The shortest route to the Personalization panel is to just right-click on the desktop and select Personalize from the menu. Once the window appears, follow Steps 2a and 2b below to successfully change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper.

The long route to accessing the Personalization panel is by clicking the speech balloon-like Action Center icon located next to the system clock on the desktop taskbar. After that, click the All Settings panel sporting the gear icon and select the Personalization option once the Settings app opens on the screen. You can also simply locate the Settings app and dig into the Personalization section from there.

Step 2a: Changing the background image

The first tab in the Personalization window is the Background tab, which allows you to change your desktop image to a saved picture, a solid color, or a slide show of various images. After selecting the Picture option, you can choose your desktop picture by clicking Browse and selecting a picture from your computer’s hard drive or from a small selection of themed images.

If you’re selecting a folder for the Slide Show option, then you can click Browse and select a folder with pictures you would like your machine to cycle through. Once you’ve selected a folder, then you can choose how long you want each picture to be on your screen before cycling to the next picture.

Keep in mind that if you have multiple monitors, then a different picture will be selected for each monitor and each one will also cycle through your images. For both a picture or a slideshow, you can choose to fit the image to the screen, stretch it, or select from one of several other options that ensure your pictures will appear the way you’d like them to on your display(s).

Finally, you can also select a solid color as your background, either from a palette or by creating your own custom color.

Step 2b: Changing the login screen image

If you intend to change just the login screen image — or already changed your background image — simply click on the Lock screen tab on the left side of the Personalization menu. Much like with a background image, users can either select a saved picture from the computer’s hard drive or set a slide show of various images. Users also have the option to choose the Windows Spotlight variant, which displays a randomly generated image from the Bing search engine. After making a selection, the change happens automatically.

Note that there are technically two sign-in screens, one for your password and one for the lock screen. To change the password screen as well, look for the toggle in Lock screen that says “how lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen.” This will ensure the image in question will appear in both places, allowing for a smoother transition.

Here, you can also choose which apps display details on the lock screen, as well as the apps that show quick status. For each, just click on the icon and select an app from the resulting list. Not all apps can show detailed information, so there are likely more quick status options. As you add more apps to Windows 10, you’ll be presented with more options, allowing you to choose what information you want displayed on your lock screen.

The alternative method: Use an app

If you prefer to change your background pictures early and often, there is another option you may enjoy more than constantly accessing the Settings app: You can use an app that will do the work for you. There are a few apps that affect background images, but one of the most popular and trustworthy is Brilli. The free app allows you to curate collections of images that you can then use for your backgrounds. It also provides online sources for browsing images, and allows you to shuffle between images in a range of intervals from 15 minutes to 24 hours.

Brilli also allows you to link to the Bing Daily Image, if you prefer that your monitor reflects whatever image Bing has chosen on a given day. Other options include the ability to change either the lock screen, the desktop, or both. The app provides even more options to play with, along with a more involved system for tinkering with images.

Note, however, that apps are not always dependable. Brilli does a good job of keeping up with the times, but not all apps may be functional following new updates. This is something to keep in mind if Windows 10 updates its background customization functions at some point in the future.