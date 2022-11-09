 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to convert Apple Numbers to Excel

Sandy Writtenhouse
By

Apple Numbers is a convenient spreadsheet application included with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS for free. While this makes it handy for Apple users, it can make it difficult to share a workbook with a non-Apple user.

Because you can use Microsoft Excel on both Mac and Windows as well as mobile and the web, this makes it a more widely available application than Numbers. To make things simpler for your collaborators or viewers, we’ll show you how to convert Apple Numbers to Excel.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mac, iPhone, or iPad

  • Apple Numbers

Convert Numbers to Excel on Mac

You can easily convert your Numbers workbook to an Excel file by exporting it in just a few steps.

Step 1: Open your workbook in Numbers and select File from the menu bar.

Step 2: Select Export to and choose Excel in the pop-out menu.

Export to Excel in the Numbers File menu.

Step 3: When the Export Your Spreadsheet window opens, confirm that you’re on the Excel tab.

Step 4: Next to Excel worksheets, pick either One per sheet or One per table depending on if you want to create a worksheet for each sheet or each table in the workbook.

If you choose One per table, you can optionally check the box to include a summary worksheet. This worksheet contains links to all tables for quick access.

Export selections from Numbers to Excel.

Step 5: You can then check the box to require a password to open the exported workbook. If you choose this option, then enter the password, verify it, and include a hint if you like.

Password option for exporting to Excel.

Step 6: Select Next, choose a location to save the file, optionally edit the name and add tags, and pick Export.

Then, head to the location where you saved the file to open it. From there, you can share or send the Excel workbook like any other file on Mac.

Name and location dialog box for Numbers.

Convert Numbers to Excel on iPhone and iPad

If you work with Numbers on your iPhone or iPad, you can export a workbook to Excel similarly to Mac.

Step 1: Open your workbook in Numbers and select the three dots on the top right.

Step 2: Choose Export and pick Excel. Then, select Done.

Step 3: Select One per sheet or One per table. If you choose the latter, optionally turn on the toggle to include a summary worksheet.

Step 4: Pick Export.

If there are any changes to your workbook due to the export, you’ll see those next. Select Continue.

Step 5: Choose a location to save, send, or share the exported file and follow any subsequent prompts to do so.

By converting an Apple Numbers workbook, those you work or share with can easily open the file in Excel.

For more, look at how to convert Excel to Google Sheets.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Apple’s top-secret AR/VR headset may begin production soon
A render of Apple's VR headset.
This HP Chromebook is $79 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Selling fast: This LG 32-inch QHD monitor is $200 today
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.
The Framework laptop is officially Thunderbolt 4 certified
A Framework laptop upside down with two hands holding it and the USB ports unscrewed
EVGA’s lost RTX 4090 prototype shows us what could have been
EVGA's prototype RTX 4090 graphics card.
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
This Alienware gaming PC is $750 off in Dell’s (early) Black Friday sale
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best VPN services 2022: today’s top picks
best VPN services
Meta Quest Pro teardown reveals some big surprises
Creative Electron took an x-ray scan of Meta's Quest Pro VR headset.
Microsoft’s DirectStorage can now cut your game loading times by 200%
Person using a gaming monitor.