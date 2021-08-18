How to find your computer specs on Windows 11

The specifications of your PC are quite an important thing to have handy. It helps you decide if you can run certain games, apps, and programs. And, if you’re a gamer with a custom rig, specifications can help you decide if you want to upgrade your setup or not.

Just like Windows 10 did, Windows 11 makes it easy to see your computer specifications. All it takes to do so are a few simple steps and following the directions in our guide below.

System Information App



The easiest way to see your computer specifications in Windows 11 is via the System Information App. To get started with this tool, you’ll want to visit the start menu. Once there, type in MSInfo.

That will bring up a list that should show a link to the System Information App. Click it, and then take note of everything listed on the screen. You’ll be able to see the build of Windows 11 you’re running, the System model, the Processor, BIOS version, RAM, virtual memory, and more.

There’s a lot of useful information here, and you can see additional information by clicking the Hardware Resouces, Components, or Software Environment sections.

About this PC

If the System Information App is a little too technical for your liking then you can always use Windows 11’s About This PC page to learn more about your computer specifications. This is easily accessible directly from Windows 11’s Settings app.

Just open the Settings app, then click the System category at the top. From there, scroll down to the About section. Click About and you should see Device Specifications and Windows Specifications. Device Specifications will list the processor, RAM, and your device ID. You’ll also see more information about touch and pen support, and the type of operating system you’re running. If you need to note the information, just tap the Copy button to copy it over to your clipboard.

If all else fails …

There should not be a reason that Windows 11 won’t show you your computer specs in either the About this PC page, or the System Information app. In the event that everything else fails, you can always use a third-party tool like Piriform Speccy. We advise against these tools as they usually come with ads, as the best way to find specs is from Windows itself.

As an alternative, you can also check out the Task Manager to see your system specs. Just tap Control + Alt + Delete on your keyboard and then choose the Task Manager option. In task manager, you can look under Performance to see your CPU name. If you click Memory, you’ll see the amount of RAM and the speed at which it is running. Meanwhile, under Disk, you can see the type of disk, and the status of your disks.

If third-party tools aren’t your thing either, and everything else isn’t working, you might want to check the physical box that your PC came in. The box usually has a sticker on the side or a card inside that explains what you purchased.

