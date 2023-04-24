You can buy this HP Chromebook for under $50 today

Have we ever seen laptop deals as cheap as $48 before? We’re not convinced. Granted, this is a very specific deal that’s only going to be worth it for a small number of people but it’s still worth considering if you’re part of that group. Over at Walmart, you can buy a refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G5 for just $48 instead of $56. That’s a modest price cut but already on something super cheap to begin with. As the name suggests, it’s a Chromebook but this is still the cheapest of all the Chromebook deals we track. It’s a low-spec system so it really won’t be for everyone but let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 11 G5

Going nowhere near competing with the best Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook 11 G5 offers a paltry Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 16GB of SSD storage. This is as basic as it gets. Sure, you may be relying on cloud-based storage and apps anyhow as it’s a Chromebook but you really don’t have a choice here. There’s also a very basic 11-inch HD screen that isn’t exactly lending itself to streaming or anything graphics-focused in the slightest.

So, who is this refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G5 actually for? We’re thinking a child who wants their own very first laptop. Basically, they won’t know anything different and they’re simply going to be excited to have their own setup. It’s better than giving them a phone or tablet as it has a larger screen and will get them used to typing on a regular keyboard. As HP is one of the best laptop brands around, we’re hoping the build quality is pretty good here. Alternatively, if you want a laptop for very light browsing, the HP Chromebook 11 G5 could do the job.

Granted, one of the best tablets is likely to outperform it but if you hate relying on touchscreens and much prefer a keyboard and trackpad interface, the HP Chromebook 11 G5 does offer that and it’s incredibly cheap compared to any tablet.

Like we said, the HP Chromebook 11 G5 truly won’t be for everyone. However, for just $48 at Walmart, it’s a tempting deal if you can’t resist a deep discount. If you’re looking for a cheap project or a first laptop for your kid, we think this would be a good option. Otherwise, steer clear and find some extra cash for something faster.

