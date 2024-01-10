 Skip to main content
The 17-inch HP Envy is $400 off during this sale

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
HP

It’s HP’s Back to Business Sale, and you can save big for a limited time on the HP Envy 17. Save $400 instantly with the price marked down from $1,250 to $850, direct from HP itself. It is almost as good as the August deal we saw, where the price was marked down to $790. Still, we keep our finger on the pulse of HP Envy deals and still judge this as an excellent deal for one of our favorite computers. 

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17

The enormous 17-inch OLED touch screen is commanding upon first sight, with 178-degree wide-viewing angles and a beautiful 1080p resolution. It makes viewing your favorite content a delight with a 100% sRGB display that brings colors to life. Behind the scenes, it is a reliable workhorse that is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics and Windows 11 Home. It is a perfect fit for students and professionals who need a Windows laptop for browsing the web, creating documents, and checking email with 16 gigabytes of memory and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage. With Bang & Olufsen audio, you can enjoy your time off while you check out your favorite artist’s new album or catch the latest Tom Hanks flick. Other HP Envy 17 highlights include a 5-megapixel camera, HP Fast Charge technology, and HP QuickDrop connectivity to sync your HP devices. A one-year limited hardware warranty comes included with your purchase. 

“With a spacious 17-inch display, fresh Intel processors, and a new Nvidia GPU under the hood, the newly updated laptop seems to have everything it takes to improve its position as one of the best 17-inch laptops you can buy,” we say in our HP Envy 17 review

If you have been wanting a fantastic HP laptop that is up for your everyday tasks, this is your chance to snag one for under $900. This sleek laptop offers a screen large enough to complete even the most complex tasks with a powerful processor to back it up. Visit HP directly to get the HP Envy 17 for $400 off, with the total price lowered from $1,250 to $850 now for a limited time. 

