Intel commits to two-year extended warranties for unstable chips

Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
By now, you’ve probably heard about concerns surrounding the stability of Intel’s 13th and 14th-generation desktop chips. It’s an ugly situation all around.

But I finally have some news that’s at least heading in the right direction. Intel has apologized for the lack of communication around the issue, and with that, announced a two-year extended warranty for boxed 13th and 14th-gen Intel Core processors.

The entire statement was posted on the Intel community forum and is pasted below:

Intel is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. We stand behind our products, and in the coming days we will be sharing more details on two-year extended warranty support for our boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.

In the meantime, if you are currently or previously experienced instability symptoms on your Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop system:

For users who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators – please reach out to your system manufacturer’s support team for further assistance. For users who purchased a boxed CPU – please reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance.

At the same time, we apologize for the delay in communications as this has been a challenging issue to unravel and definitively root cause.

The details on the extended warranty, as Intel notes, are yet to be fully shared. It sounds like we’ll certainly hear more in the next few days, such as the terms of the warranty, what chips they apply to, and how easy it will be to access repairs or replacements.

Until now, Intel has been fairly tight-lipped and dodgy about its response to the controversy. We’re still waiting on a microcode patch that will supposedly fix the problem, but for many users, the physical damage has already been done.

Intel has already stated outright that a recall is out of the question, but this extended warranty could certainly alleviate some who have been frustrated by Intel’s response so far.

Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Four months later, Intel CPU stability issues remain
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

It's been over four months since the first reports of instability in Intel's top CPUs started cropping up, and we are yet to see a fix. Although Intel has been working with its partners on delivering updates that would address the problem, the company itself had to admit in a recent community post that it still hasn't found the root cause.

Meanwhile, hardware testers are finding that even using Intel's recommended workarounds still ends up in crashes and unstable performance -- and the only solutions that seem to work are things that you'll have to settle for.

Intel’s next-gen Arrow Lake may introduce some major changes to desktop chips
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger presents Intel's roadmap including Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake.

It's been a busy Computex for Intel, but one of its most exciting announcements -- at least for consumers -- slipped a little under the radar. The company will soon expand its portfolio of desktop processors with the next-gen Arrow Lake, and we now have a rough idea of when CPUs will hit the market and how much of an improvement we can expect. Interesting bonus: Some of the new Z890 motherboards will support CAMM2 memory.

According to Wccftech, Intel is planning to officially unveil Arrow Lake in September during the Intel Innovation event, and the processors will launch shortly after, sometime in October this year. Desktop users are the lucky ones here, as they're the ones who will get access to Arrow Lake first -- laptop chips will follow at an undisclosed date. However, laptop users already get plenty to sink their teeth into with this year's Lunar Lake.

Everything we know about Lunar Lake, Intel’s big next-generation chips
Lunar Lake CPU die.

You and I might be hotly anticipating what Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake processors will do later this year, but Intel's mobile-first Lunar Lake may be the more exciting design. It's certainly the one Intel seems more keen to talk about. It released a heap of new information on Lunar Lake at Computex 2024, detailing what could be one of Intel's most exciting product launches in years.

It's bringing real efficiency back to its mobile product, and that could give AMD a lot to think about. Here's everything we know about Lunar Lake so far.
Lunar Lake specs
Intel revealed some details about Lunar Lake's architecture and design in May 2024, stating that this mobile-first architectural design would be fast, but also incredibly efficient, beating the competition by up to 30% on power draw while offering competitive performance.

