Lenovo says its new laptop can last an astounding 29 hours

According to posts from the ThinkPad Weibo account, Lenovo claims its new ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop can pull off 29 hours of local video playback. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, and we’ve seen plenty of extraordinary battery life claims from other Snapdragon-powered PCs in recent months. But this one is the new winner.

Tom’s Hardware first found the 29-hour claim on the Chinese social media site Weibo, but interestingly, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is now also up on the U.S. Lenovo site and does not mention this number. Instead, it claims “true multiday battery life,” clarifying one day as equalling 24 hours. Perhaps the exact number will appear in a marketing campaign at some point soon, but who knows.

Now, it’s important to keep in mind that the local video playback tests that usually provide numbers for battery life marketing claims don’t really test laptops according to standard use. While people do download movies to local storage and watch them while disconnected from Wi-Fi in one very specific situation — while sitting on planes — it’s not really what the general public buys laptops for.

On the downside, this means you probably shouldn’t expect to be browsing the web and typing away at the T14s Gen 6 for literally 29 hours. But on the upside, Snapdragon-powered PCs have been performing well on independent battery tests as well. The HP OmniBook X, for instance, claims up to 26 hours of local video playback. In reality, our tests managed to get 13 hours and 37 minutes of web browsing and 22 hours and four minutes of video playback.

If Lenovo’s video playback tests are legitimate, perhaps we can expect the T14s Gen 6 to last an hour or two longer than the OmniBook, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Other features of the new ThinkPad include an Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32 GB RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 14-inch IPS display. It’s designed for professional use, with Lenovo claiming that it’s ideal for heavy workloads like video transcoding, large data set analysis, and coding.

It has an impressive set of ports, including two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and an optional Nano Sim slot. It also has a fingerprint reader and an infrared camera for biometric login.

On the U.S. Lenovo site, the price is listed as $1,754.35.

