This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop just had its price slashed to $299

2-in-1 laptop deals are often focused on mid-range offerings but right now, you can buy an inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop at Walmart in the form of the Lenovo Flex 5i. Usually priced at $349, it’s down to $299 for a limited time only. If you want all the benefits of a Windows 11-based laptop that will also work as a tablet, this is one of the laptop deals you need to consider. It’s perfect for someone seeking flexibility on a budget. Let’s take a look at the specs it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around so while the price is low, the Lenovo Flex 5i is great value for the price. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The highlight here is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution. While it won’t rival the absolute best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s a good starting point for someone who wants the best of both worlds. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can move it around to suit your plans, switching between tent, stand, and tablet modes. You can also add on a Lenovo Digital Pen 3.0 if you’d prefer to be more exact with your movements.

The Lenovo Flex 5i is also well designed for watching entertainment as it has a 16:10 screen with narrow bezels so you can see plenty of what’s going on. Alongside that are Dolby Audio speakers for better sound quality. Up to 10 hours of battery life should suit most needs but you can always plug it in for 15 minutes and get back 2 hours worth of battery life if you need to.

The Lenovo Flex 5i also offers a 720p webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone, while it has support for hooking up two 4K displays via its Thunderbolt 4 ports. It may not be one of the best laptops around, but it has some great essentials bundled in.

Normally priced at $349, the Lenovo Flex 5i is currently down to $299 at Walmart. A $50 saving adds up fast when you’re dealign with such a keenly priced 2-in-1 laptop as it is. Working out at nearly 15% off, it’s a tempting proposition for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still manages to be flexible and portable.

