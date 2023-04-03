This 15-inch Lenovo Windows 11 laptop is $200 at Best Buy

If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry because there are laptop deals that can get very cheap. Here’s a good example — the dependable Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for just $200 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount on its original price of $330. With laptops becoming an even greater necessity for students and work-from-home employees, we don’t expect stocks of this device to last long, so buy it now while you still can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is among its cheapest devices. At its price, you shouldn’t expect that it will be able to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but with its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it’s more than enough to handle basic functions. Typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content are no problem for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, you’ll be able to install the apps that you’ve grown accustomed to using on Microsoft’s operating system.

The 15.6-inch HD display of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is large for a laptop of its price, will give you appropriate screen real estate when you’re working on your projects, while its thin and light design at just 0.70 of an inch thick makes it very portable. The laptop also comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which should provide ample space for your software and documents. There’s also a built-in webcam with a dual-array microphone for joining online meetings and initiating video calls, plus a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 may be a budget laptop, but it won’t let you down with your daily tasks. It’s currently even more affordable at just $200 from Best Buy, for savings of $130 on its original price of $330, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available with the increasing demand for Windows 11 laptops. If you think the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is the perfect device for you, buy it now so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

