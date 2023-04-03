 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Lenovo Windows 11 laptop is $200 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry because there are laptop deals that can get very cheap. Here’s a good example — the dependable Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for just $200 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount on its original price of $330. With laptops becoming an even greater necessity for students and work-from-home employees, we don’t expect stocks of this device to last long, so buy it now while you still can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is among its cheapest devices. At its price, you shouldn’t expect that it will be able to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but with its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it’s more than enough to handle basic functions. Typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content are no problem for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, you’ll be able to install the apps that you’ve grown accustomed to using on Microsoft’s operating system.

The 15.6-inch HD display of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is large for a laptop of its price, will give you appropriate screen real estate when you’re working on your projects, while its thin and light design at just 0.70 of an inch thick makes it very portable. The laptop also comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which should provide ample space for your software and documents. There’s also a built-in webcam with a dual-array microphone for joining online meetings and initiating video calls, plus a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

Related

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 may be a budget laptop, but it won’t let you down with your daily tasks. It’s currently even more affordable at just $200 from Best Buy, for savings of $130 on its original price of $330, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available with the increasing demand for Windows 11 laptops. If you think the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is the perfect device for you, buy it now so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP is having a fire sale on some of its best laptops — from $200
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

HP has unleashed a great fire sale that includes some excellent laptop deals. If you're looking to save big while still snagging the right laptop for you, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we're on hand to highlight some of the best deals going on. Whatever your intentions, you'll be happy with what's available here. Let's take a look at what you can buy today.
HP Chromebook 11a -- $200, was $260

Chromebook deals are always popular and it's particularly great to see such a cheap one here. While this 11-inch HP Chromebook won't exactly be rivaling the best Chromebooks, it's certainly inexpensive. It keeps things basic with a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That makes it ideal for a student on a tight budget or someone that just needs something for occasional use. Similarly, its 11-inch HD display is pretty basic and about as small as it can get. On the plus side, that means battery life is long and efficient which is mostly what anyone could want from a Chromebook.

Read more
Usually $939, this ultra-portable Lenovo laptop is $249 today
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e on a white background displaying a web browser.

Today, one of the cheapest laptop deals is on a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e 2-in-1 laptop. It's down to just $249 for a limited time. Lenovo believes it's normally priced at $939 but that's based on its estimated value system. The idea is that Lenovo collects figures based on other retailers but it tends to mean higher sounding prices than the reality. Whether you're saving $690 or a fair bit less though, $249 is a super low price for an ultra-durable, 2-in-1 laptop with great battery life, that's small enough to carry anywhere, so we're telling you about it -- even if the stated retail price isn't entirely accurate.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e
We'll get straight to the point -- the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e won't rival the best laptops. It has an Intel Celeron processor so it's not exactly speedy while 4GB of memory doesn't exactly help. On the plus side, 128GB of SSD storage gives you a reasonable amount of room along with a bit of a speed boost. More appealing still is its 11.6-inch HD screen. Why? Because it's a touchscreen so if you can't afford one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, you still get some of the advantages here. With a 360-degree hinge, you can rotate the laptop screen around to use it in tent mode to watch videos or use it as a tablet that runs Windows 11 Home. The laptop comes with a garaged pen so you can use that or rely on your fingertips instead.

Read more
Dell XPS 17 laptop just got a massive price cut to match its size
A Dell XPS 17 laptop sits open on table.

Dell continues to offer some of the best laptop deals around with a sizeable discount on the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,299, it's currently down to $1,749 so you save $550 on this excellent laptop. With all the hardware you could need for this price while neatly wrapped up in a stylish shell, it's a great bet for any business users who need to work effectively on the move. Snap it up now before the deal ends or keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
The Dell XPS 17 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy today if you're in need of an extra sizeable screen. It has a 17-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness, yet it manages to pack that into a 15-inch size so you don't have as much bulk to carry around. Hardware-wise, it's powerful with a 12th-generation intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Besides being ideal for multitasking, it can even handle some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Read more