Insane deal gets you a Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 3070 for $900

It feels like getting an RTX card at an affordable price isn’t always easy today, much less when it comes in a fully-built computer tower. But we’re finding deals, like the one highlighted here, that prove that feeling wrong, again and again. Part of that is because we spend a lot of time looking, that’s for sure, but it also comes down to where we’ve started looking. Today’s deal, a Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 for $900, comes from Back Market. That’s $1,800 down from the usual $2,700 for the machine. How can that be so? Tap the button below to see if you can figure it out yourself, or keep reading as we discuss the computer and what makes Back Market so special.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5

First off, the computer. The Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 is a colorful tower with a lot of great goodies inside. Of course, you get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. However, you’ll also find an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1,000GB of SSD storage within. It’s a 2021 model, but comes with incredible stats. If you can figure out what monitor to get for it, you’ll surely be happy.

Of course, the place where you’re buying such a computer matters, too. This is a verified refurbished deal, rated to be in excellent condition from Back Market. This means that you are getting an inspected model from a trusted, highly vetted supplier. You also get a 1-year warranty. If you’re unhappy when your Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 arrives, and up to 30 days afterwards, you can return it for free. It makes getting refurbished products safe, cheap, and effective, working on towers like this as well as refurbished laptops and more.

So, if you’re looking for one of the best computer deals, consider checking out Back Market. You’ll get the Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 (and its RTX 3070) for just $900. Again, that’s $1,800 off of the typical $2,700 for a computer like this. Just tap the button below to go directly to the deal, but feel free to poke around and find more refurbished goods that you’ll probably like as well.

