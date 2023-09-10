Grab this Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 4050 for under $900

For one of the best laptop deals for gamers, Lenovo has a great offer right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop for $880. According to Lenovo, it’s normally priced at $1,260 so you save $380 off the regular price. Lenovo’s estimated value system is a little unreliable as it can overestimate figures but in this case, it seems reasonably realistic. Either way, this is a good price for a gaming laptop and we’re here to explain more about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop

Lenovo is best known for being one of the best laptop brands for business laptops and gaming laptops, so you can be confident that the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop is well-built. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight for gamers is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card which should ensure you can play plenty of games.

While it isn’t one of the best gaming laptops, the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop still packs a punch where it counts in this price range. For instance, there’s a 16-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, 350 nits of brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. Other neat features include a backlit keyboard along with a 1080p full HD webcam with an electronic privacy shutter.

Well-designed in many ways, the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop also has a dedicated MUX Switch to help optimize your battery life, while there’s also the Lenovo LA1 AI chip for optimizing performance too. Generous ventilation and a well-designed thermal layout ensure you won’t have to worry about overheating, while the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop is still fairly portable for a gaming laptop of this size. Impressively, there’s quick charge support so in just 10 minutes you can gain 40% battery life, while a 60-minute charge gives you the full battery life. Even some of the best laptops can’t charge this quickly.

Full of some useful features, the Lenovo LOQ 16-inch gaming laptop is normally priced at $1,260. Right now, you can buy it for $880 at Lenovo. A doorbuster deal, it won’t stay this price for long. If it sounds like the right one for you, buy it now before you miss out.

