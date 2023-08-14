 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop with 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD is $3,800 off

Jennifer Allen
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.
Lenovo

Lenovo’s laptop deals are frequently worth checking out even if there’s a minor catch involved. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 for $1,989. According to Lenovo, you’re saving a huge $3,800 off the regular price of $5,789. This sounds a little unrealistic which is hardly surprising considering Lenovo’s estimated value system often goes much higher than the competition. However, what we do know is that $1,989 for this rig is very good going for anyone looking for a powerful business laptop. Here’s what else you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is certainly powerful. While other systems may use an i5 or i7 processor, this one has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. Teamed up with that is a huge 32GB of memory working out at double the amount you normally see on laptops right now. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of space any time soon. Unusually for something vying for a spot among the best business laptops, there’s also a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it can cope with plenty of gaming or video editing too.

In part, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because it also offers great screens for all its devices. Here, you get a 16-inch WQUXGA screen with an impressive resolution of 3840 x 2400. It also has HDR400 support, 100% Adobe RGB, 600 nits of brightness, and LED backlight. Low blue light emissions help protect your eyes too. Despite all that power, you should still count on up to 10 hours of battery life. While some of the best laptops can beat that, it’s still pretty good going, especially for a laptop that weighs just under 4 pounds. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 has also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so it can handle a hectic and potentially clumsy life.

According to Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is usually priced at $5,789. We don’t particularly trust Lenovo’s estimated value system so assume the reality is lower than that. However, whatever the correct number is, we can be confident that buying the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 for $1,989 is a pretty sweet deal. Powerful and able to cope with mostly anything, buy it now before this clearance deal ends very soon.

