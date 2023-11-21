One of Lenovo’s best laptops is 45% off for Black Friday

Lenovo has some awesome Black Friday deals including a hefty price cut on one of the best laptops around. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $1,319 saving a massive $1,080 off the regular price of $2,399. Lenovo estimated value prices are generally a little overly optimistic so in reality, the discount is likely to be lesser. However, whatever it is, paying just $1,319 for this laptop is still one of the best Black Friday laptop deals such is its quality. If you want to know more about why it’s such a great laptop, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The ThinkPad range has featured on our look at the best laptops in the past and we’re certainly fans of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been nice but for many work purposes, it’ll suffice. There are always cloud storage solutions or external hard drives if you need more.

One of the highlights of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, and 400 nits of brightness. It looks great and also features a 1080p full HD RGB camera above it. Adding to the classiness of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, there’s also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader.

Other useful extras include four 360-degree mics with integrated AI-based noise cancellation and Dolby Voice support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 also has dual fan and rear venting for improved thermals while it’s designed for comfort while you use it on your lap as well. As a reminder of why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, it’s also highly durable thanks to passing many military standards and quality checks.

Ideal for the business user who needs a reliable workstation, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is on sale now at Lenovo. It usually costs $2,399 but it’s down to $1,319 for a limited time only. Check it out now if you’re looking for something robust and reliable (albeit with relatively low hard drive space). You’ll be delighted.

