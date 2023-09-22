 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $3,409 to $799

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you skip past Lenovo’s somewhat disingenuously high estimated value system, there are generally some great laptop deals to check out at the site. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $799. Lenovo reckons that’s reduced from $3,409 which seems excessively high and unlikely to us, but we do know that $799 is a pretty sweet deal for this laptop. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from it. Don’t forget to hit the buy button if it sounds like the one for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there thanks to offering typically robust laptops that are perfect for business users. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has some great features. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Star of the show is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 500 nits of brightness, an LED backlight, and anti-glare properties. Crucially, it’s a touchscreen and thanks to the 360-degree hinge, you can rotate the screen and use it as a laptop, tablet, or in presentation mode to show something off to someone or simply watch your favorite shows.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 720p HD IR/RGB hybrid webcam with privacy shutter and human presence detection along with a Lenovo integrated pen for any time you want to be more exact with how you work. The backlit keyboard also has a fingerprint reader built-in so you can easily log in without needing to enter passwords all the time.

Related

Encapsulating many of the features of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great all-rounder. You can work effectively on it and then switch over to using it in a more entertaining way such as streaming shows on it or relaxing with it in tablet mode. It even has a Dolby Atmos speaker system to help on the entertainment front.

However you plan on using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, you’ll love that it’s down to $799 for a limited time only at Lenovo. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below if you’re keen to see if it’s the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Lenovo’s big weekend sale
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga on a desk.

If you missed out on last week's laptop deals, don't worry! There are still a lot of great deals floating around, and you're in luck because Lenovo is having a great weekend sale with a lot of great laptops on offer. Of course, with hundreds of offerings, it can get a bit overwhelming, so we've collected the five best deals across different budgets for you to pick from. So, without further 'ado, let's jump right in.
15-inch AMD IdeaPad 1 -- $245, was $400

If you're looking for good budget laptop deals, the Ideapad 1 toes the line very well between price and overall features. With a 15-inch screen that runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you're getting a lot of it for the cost right out of the gate, but pair that with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and you get an excellent day-to-day laptop. The Ideapad 1 runs on 4 GB DDR5 memory, which isn't much, especially with how resource-hungry Windows 11 is, so it runs in S mode instead, a cut-down version that still gives you all the basic functions but doesn't burden the laptop's resources. It also comes with 128GB of internal memory, which, again, isn't much but should suffice if you're going to be streaming most of your content and relying on cloud services, which is what this laptop is made for. Overall, it's a great option if you just need the basics.

Read more
Usually $4929, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $999
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

Lenovo often has some of the better laptop deals around but it does so in a slightly sneaky way. Due to its estimated value system, its original price can seem a little disingenuous and excessively high. That's why we focus on the discounted price which is what the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga stands out for. According to Lenovo, it's gone from $4,249 down to $999. Who knows the accuracy of that first price but we do know that $999 for this laptop is pretty great. Here's a deeper look at what you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Read more
Dell just slashed 25% off one of its best work-from-home laptops
Dell Vostro 15 3500 Laptop

Anyone looking for laptop deals knows one of the best places to consult is Dell. Right now, it's cut the price on the Dell Vostro 15 laptop by a huge amount. Normally priced at $849, it's down to $649 for a limited time only working out at a hefty $200 price cut. Ideal for anyone working from home, on their commute, or who simply wants a portable solution, we're here to tell you what it has to offer. Hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 15
With Dell being one of the best laptop brands out there, you know the Dell Vostro 15 laptop is going to be reliable. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That's a pretty hefty spec at this price with many similar laptops sticking with 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more