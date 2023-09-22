If you skip past Lenovo’s somewhat disingenuously high estimated value system, there are generally some great laptop deals to check out at the site. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $799. Lenovo reckons that’s reduced from $3,409 which seems excessively high and unlikely to us, but we do know that $799 is a pretty sweet deal for this laptop. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from it. Don’t forget to hit the buy button if it sounds like the one for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there thanks to offering typically robust laptops that are perfect for business users. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has some great features. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Star of the show is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB, 500 nits of brightness, an LED backlight, and anti-glare properties. Crucially, it’s a touchscreen and thanks to the 360-degree hinge, you can rotate the screen and use it as a laptop, tablet, or in presentation mode to show something off to someone or simply watch your favorite shows.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 720p HD IR/RGB hybrid webcam with privacy shutter and human presence detection along with a Lenovo integrated pen for any time you want to be more exact with how you work. The backlit keyboard also has a fingerprint reader built-in so you can easily log in without needing to enter passwords all the time.

Encapsulating many of the features of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great all-rounder. You can work effectively on it and then switch over to using it in a more entertaining way such as streaming shows on it or relaxing with it in tablet mode. It even has a Dolby Atmos speaker system to help on the entertainment front.

However you plan on using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, you’ll love that it’s down to $799 for a limited time only at Lenovo. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below if you’re keen to see if it’s the one for you.

