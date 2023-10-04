 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tonight: This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $800 to $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Yoga 7i in tent mode, on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals but you want fast performance alongside the device’s versatility, you should take the Lenovo Yoga 7i into consideration. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy for $500, following a $300 discount on its original price of $800. You don’t have much time left before this offer expires though, so if you want to get this powerful machine for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t be hesitating. Push through with the transaction as soon as possible, or else you’re going to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, the device will be able to handle heavy workloads that include carrying out online research, building presentations, creating reports, and even all at the same time as you multitask between apps. The Lenovo Yoga 7i also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your files and projects, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it right after taking it out of the box.

The real value of the Lenovo Yoga 7i, however, is that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. It’s a convertible laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under its 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen. With the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen in one device, the Lenovo Yoga 7i will prove to be an excellent companion for various situations.

Related

The Lenovo Yoga 7i, a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your daily activities, is available from Best Buy at $300 off. You’ll only be paying $500 instead of $800 for this versatile machine, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before time runs out on the offer. You only have several hours left before that happens, so if you’re looking forward to the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop as your next device, don’t hold yourself back — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Turn your laptop into a tablet for $198
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk folded like a tent.

There are laptops, and then there are 2-in-1-laptops that offer you the best of both worlds. What worlds? You can seamlessly swap between a tablet-style device, by flipping the keyboard behind the display, or when you need it, instantly swap back to a traditional laptop with keyboard. It will completely evolve your productivity, if you've never used one before. The thing is, because of the extra functionality they offer, a 2-in-1-laptop can be expensive. But you’re in luck, as some of the best laptop deals currently taking place are discounts on 2-in-1 laptops. Many of the best laptop brands are currently seeing 2-in-1 models discounted, including the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Dell. We’ve tracked down all of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, so read onward for more details on what might make the best deal for you.
Asus CM3200 Chromebook — $198, was $229

While the best laptops often focus on delivering as much power as they can into their footprint, the best Chromebooks tend to focus on simplicity and delivering just the things more entry-level users need. This is true with the Asus CM3200 Chromebook, which comes in at under $200. This price point gets you quite a bit, including an HD touchscreen display, an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. This is generally plenty for base users like students, or professionals whose work doesn’t go much further beyond word processors, spreadsheets, and browsing the web.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Is it time to buy a new laptop? Then you've come to the right place, as we've gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can shop today. We've picked laptops for different budgets and needs, ranging from low-priced devices to high-end machines, including Chromebook deals, gaming laptop deals, and MacBook deals. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if any of these offers catch your eye though, because we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of them.
HP Stream 14 -- $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Read more
10 best laptops of 2023: tested and reviewed
dell xps 13 9315 review 06

To earn the crown as the best laptop in 2023, it needs to have it all: gorgeous design, killer performance, a productive keyboard, long-lasting battery life, and much more.

Each of the laptops below has been vetted thoroughly by us here at Digital Trends. Whether it's an affordable Chromebook or a top-of-the-line gaming laptop, they've all been subjected to real-world testing, as well as benchmark and battery tests, to collect data to objectively pit them against each other.

Read more