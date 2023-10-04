If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals but you want fast performance alongside the device’s versatility, you should take the Lenovo Yoga 7i into consideration. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy for $500, following a $300 discount on its original price of $800. You don’t have much time left before this offer expires though, so if you want to get this powerful machine for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t be hesitating. Push through with the transaction as soon as possible, or else you’re going to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, the device will be able to handle heavy workloads that include carrying out online research, building presentations, creating reports, and even all at the same time as you multitask between apps. The Lenovo Yoga 7i also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your files and projects, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it right after taking it out of the box.

The real value of the Lenovo Yoga 7i, however, is that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. It’s a convertible laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under its 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen. With the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen in one device, the Lenovo Yoga 7i will prove to be an excellent companion for various situations.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i, a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with your daily activities, is available from Best Buy at $300 off. You’ll only be paying $500 instead of $800 for this versatile machine, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before time runs out on the offer. You only have several hours left before that happens, so if you’re looking forward to the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop as your next device, don’t hold yourself back — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations