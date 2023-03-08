A 2-in-1 laptop will provide amazing value because of its versatility, whether you’re planning to get one from laptop deals for work or school. The Lenovo Yoga 7i, one of the brand’s best-selling 2-in-1 laptops, is on sale right now at 44% off, so here’s your chance to get it for much cheaper than usual. Instead of its sticker price of $1,600, you’ll only have to pay $895, for savings of $705. You’ll want to make the purchase as soon as possible though, as the laptop’s popularity means this offer will draw a lot of attention.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo’s Yoga devices are premium 2-in-1 laptops with excellent performance and design, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which won’t have trouble keeping up with your daily workload even when you’re multitasking between apps because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The best 2-in-1 laptops all have bright and colorful displays, and that’s also the case with the Lenovo Yoga 7i with its 16-inch touchscreen with WQXGA resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. As a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, according to our laptop buying guide, it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard all the way under the screen through its 360-degree hinges. Whether it’s a laptop or a tablet, the Lenovo Yoga 7i maximizes the capabilities of Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 1TB SSD that will provide ample space for your software and files.

If you’re convinced that you should go for 2-in-1 laptop deals, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is one of the best options that you can buy right now. The device is 44% off from Lenovo, for a $705 discount on its original price of $1,600. That means the Lenovo Yoga 7i will be yours for just $895, but you’ll need to act fast because a lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this offer.

