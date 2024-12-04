The Mac mini may finally have some real competition

A post on the Chinese social media site Weibo has revealed an upcoming mini PC from Geekom — and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. Since Qualcomm scrapped its own plans for a similar product, this will be the first-ever X Elite-powered mini PC to hit the market.

The product itself looks just like the M4 Mac mini — except for the power button, which is very sensibly located on the front of the PC. From the leaked image, we can also see a headphone jack and what appears to be two USB-A ports, along with some kind of card reader on the side of the machine. We only have one image right now, however, and we can’t see what ports it has on the back. The casing looks to have the same aluminum-style finish as the Mac mini as well as the same rounded corners.

Another similarity it shares with the Mac mini is its Arm architecture — and it will be one of the first desktop products to offer Windows 11 on Arm. If its performance can match or come close to the new Mac mini, it could make a great competitor for people who are interested in this form factor but prefer to work with Windows.

Since the PC is nowhere to be found on Geekom’s website right now, there’s no way to know what the specs will be like or what the price will be. We do know, however, that Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced his intentions a few months ago to bring the Snapdragon X chips to PCs with much lower price tags. He didn’t specify the type of machines he meant — so it is possible that this mini PC could be part of the new affordable lineup.