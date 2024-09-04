 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

McAfee+ vs. Avast One: Which lost-cost antivirus app is best?

By
McAfee and Avast antivirus pricing appears in a split-view on a PC monitor.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends

McAfee and Avast are two of the biggest names in cybersecurity, each offering great deals on antivirus software. Since pricing and features are similar, choosing between them can be difficult.

I’ve written in-depth reviews of both to provide real-world testing. A head-to-head comparison of basic and advanced features, customer service, and usability will help you decide whether McAfee+ or Avast One is the best antivirus software for your Windows PC and Mac.

Recommended Videos

Tiers and pricing

McAfee and Avast antivirus pricing appears in a split-view.
A side-by-side comparison of McAfee and Avast antivirus pricing Digital Trends

McAfee doesn’t offer a free plan, so Avast is the best choice if you don’t want to pay for antivirus protection. Avast earned a spot on our guide to the best free antivirus software.

Avast One Basic includes antivirus prevention and protection for one device, protected folders to safeguard your files against ransomware, and email scans for malware. There’s even a limited VPN with a cap of 5GB per week. This free version of Avast One might be all you need.

McAfee always offers a discount on the first year of service. Avast and most other antivirus apps follow this pattern. Those initial savings are nice, but it’s important to note that renewal prices will be significantly higher. Malwarebytes stands out for its consistent annual pricing, which is quite rare.

McAfee’s Basic antivirus app starts at $30 annually and renews at $90. It’s a surprisingly complete solution for one device, offering real-time prevention and protection from viruses, an unlimited VPN to protect your privacy, a password manager, and identity theft monitoring.

I tested McAfee antivirus at Wicar.org and it blocked the malware.
I tested McAfee antivirus at Wicar.org, and it blocked the test malware. Digital Trends

Avast One Silver takes a different approach, offering protection of three devices for $28 the first year, renewing at $80. It expands what’s included with the free app, adding a VPN with no data cap and servers in over 50 locations.

If you have more than one device, McAfee+ Premium is a good idea. For $45/$150, you can install the app on all your devices with no limit. McAfee bundles some PC cleanup apps at this tier.

For $63/$180, Avast One Gold protects five devices and includes a suite of cybersecurity software to clean up your PC, avoid scams, and browse anonymously with an unlimited VPN.

McAfee and Avast offer plans that include $2 million in identity theft insurance and more. McAfee+ Ultimate is $200/$280 Platinum for one person or $250/$425 for two adults and parental controls. Avast One Platinum costs $120/$300 and covers six family members and 30 devices.

Features

Avast One Gold includes in-app guides for many features.
Avast One Gold includes in-app guides for many features. Digital Trends

Malware protection

Since the No. 1 job of antivirus software is protecting your computer from malware, I’ll start with the protection scores from the third-party cybersecurity researchers at AV-Test.

Over years of ongoing evaluations, McAfee’s antivirus earned a perfect score for the last four years. Avast rated well also with only eight months showing minor weaknesses in the last eight years, the latest three years ago.

McAfee antivirus earned a perfect score for the last four years in AV-Test evaluations.
McAfee antivirus earned a perfect score for the last four years in AV-Test evaluations. AV-Test

I did spot-checks by visiting a website that hosts harmless malware for testing. Both blocked the faux viruses and popped up warnings to alert me to the potential threat.

McAfee+ Premium and Avast One Gold performed equally well. Still, neither can compete with the near-perfect protection available from Norton and Bitdefender.

Scam and tracking protection

McAfee's VPN hid my location from Google.
McAfee’s VPN hid my location from Google. Digital Trends

Viruses aren’t the only trick hackers use. Email scams and trackers can accumulate enough personal details to build a profile for cyberattacks.

McAfee includes text scam protection, while Avast alerts you of email scams. Those are nice additions that help you avoid sophisticated and subtle attacks.

A virtual private network helps and the best VPNs encrypt your data and disguise your location, keeping your online activity from falling into the wrong hands.

You get an uncapped VPN with the McAfee Basic and Avast One Silver. Both successfully fooled Google, which returned results for the server locations I selected in Peru and Italy.

Special features

McAfee includes a password manager that helps simplify signing in on various devices while keeping your credentials secure. Avast doesn’t include this feature, so if you don’t already have a better password manager, McAfee offers a bit more value.

Avast and McAfee bundle several other services and utilities if you subscribe. For example, dark-web monitoring checks for online leaks of your personal data, and PC cleanup tools upgrade outdated drivers that could have vulnerabilities. Many antivirus apps have similar features.

Customer support and usability

McAfee and Avast antivirus Microsoft Store ating appears in a split-view.
McAfee’s app store ratings are as good as Avast’s. Digital Trends

I checked the ratings on the Microsoft Store and TrustPilot to get an overall rating of these companies. While my McAfee support experience was slow, it was faster than email and I got a good answer to my question. However, most customers agree Avast has much better support.

Avast One Gold offers 24/7 customer support via chat, and I found it’s among the best available. McAfee+ Premium also provides round-the-clock assistance but could have long queues. I waited 13 minutes for help from McAfee, while Avast support replied in seconds.

Avast One Gold comes with fast and helpful support that's always available.
Avast One Gold comes with fast and helpful support that’s always available. Digital Trends

Basic operations are simple with either app, but Avast One is more user-friendly. Guides helped me get started and I enjoyed the well-designed interface. When I wanted to access McAfee’s extra features, I was surprised that most were jammed into one narrow panel.

Protect your PC and Mac

You’ll be safe with McAfee+ Premium or Avast One Gold antivirus protection. Both deliver solid security for your computers and mobile devices at affordable prices. The free Avast One Basic app might be all you need, giving Avast a big advantage in this comparison. Avast Silver also undercuts McAfee Basic’s price while matching most of its features.

While McAfee protects an unlimited number of devices with its mid-tier McAfee+ Premium, Avast’s affordable family plans cover up to 30 devices. There are better deals on antivirus software, and you don’t always have to pay more to get good protection.

I liked Avast One’s app better overall and recommend it over McAfee. If neither meets your needs, check out our guide to the best antivirus software for more options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Qualcomm is hitting Apple where it hurts the most
The Surface Pro 11 on a brown table.

Just a day after Intel revealed its Lunar Lake laptop CPUs at IFA 2024, Qualcomm is firing back with a new Snapdragon X Plus chip. The aptly named Snapdragon X Plus 8-core trims down the core count that we've seen on a wave of Snapdragon X Elite laptops to undercut the competition from Apple. Qualcomm says that machines sporting the new CPU, which could show up on the list of the best laptops, will be available to purchase starting today.

The Snapdragon X Plus isn't new, but this is a new variant of the chip. The major difference is right in the name. This CPU comes with eight cores instead of 10, but Qualcomm is still using a 4nm process, and it says the chip can reach up to 3.4GHz with single-core boosts up to 4GHz. Critically, the chip still sports a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), allowing it to show up in Copilot+ laptops with 45 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of power. Laptops sporting this chip should come with great battery life as well -- that's a common thread we've seen with Qualcomm laptops like the new Dell XPS 13 9345.

Read more
How to convert a PDF to a Word document
Young Adult Laptop Lifestyle

PDFs are a great way to share documents because the format can be read by mostly anyone. It's generally used with digital manuals, sales receipts, manuscripts, and so on — documents that aren't meant for editing. Think of PDFs as digital printouts with pretty designs.

However, there may be times when you need that document in another format other than a PDF. For instance, you might use Microsoft Word and wish to edit the PDF. Or a potential employer may want to read your resume. Originally saved as a PDF, they may prefer to view it in Word rather than Adobe's software. Here, we'll walk you through a few of the ways you can convert PDFs to Word documents.

Read more
Intel’s new chips just set an exciting benchmark for graphics
intel xe2 igpu performance xe 2 logo

Despite all the talk around the efficiency and AI performance of Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 processors, code-named Lunar Lake, the real star of the show just might just be its integrated GPU.

I got all the details at a special event in Berlin just ahead of IFA 2024, and walked away very excited for what the new Xe2 graphics architecture could offer, as it could position Intel as the leader in graphics solutions for low-powered, ultrathin laptops.

Read more