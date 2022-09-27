Three ultra-rare RTX 4090 GPUs are hidden in Cyberpunk 2077

Nvidia has just teamed up with CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077, in order to create three ultra-rare GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Equipped with a custom, Cyberpunk 2077-themed backplate, these GPUs will supposedly never be available again.

How to get your hands on one? Participate in a contest and hope that your entry is picked — it’s going to be tough.

Getting one of Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace flagships isn’t going to be easy when they first come out. Set to release on October 12 and priced at $1,599, the GPUs are going to be expensive, but will still likely sell out quickly — at least for the initial batch. Rare as they may be for the first couple of weeks, they’ll have nothing on these ultra-rare custom GPUs that Nvidia prepared in cooperation with CD Projekt Red.

The three RTX 4090 graphics cards will come equipped with a special Cyberpunk 2077 backplate, and it doesn’t sound like more of them will be created in the future, although that might change. For now, the only way to get one of these GPUs is to win the contest, which both brands announced on Twitter.

There will be three challenges, and the first two will conclude before the RTX 4090 has even launched, although presumably, the card won’t ship until the release date. The first challenge has already begun and will conclude on October 2, followed by the second challenge starting on October 3 and ending on October 9, and lastly, the third challenge that starts on October 10 and ends on October 16.

EXCLUSIVE First Look! Cyberpunk 2077 with NVIDIA DLSS 3 & Ray Tracing: Overdrive

What to do in order to win? It seems that gamers will have to follow the clues given out on Cyberpunk 2077‘s Twitter and then, upon solving the mystery, take in-game screenshots. The most creative screenshots will win, and the competition is likely to be fierce. Seeing as the base Nvidia Founders Edition is already expensive, there’s no telling how much one of these limited-edition models might sell for on the second-hand market.

As a refresher, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, first announced during GTC 2022, is going to be the crown jewel of the RTX 40-Series lineup. Equipped with 16,384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory across a 384-bit bus, and a maximum clock of 2,520MHz, it’s going to be one beast of a card. It also provides access to DLSS 3, and Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be one of the games that offer early support for the new tech.

