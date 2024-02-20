When you’re buying something like a new laptop, especially for gaming, you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to processing power. With so many options, it can be difficult to lock down, even more so if you’re looking for something suitably powerful that you can take anywhere. Enter stage left the Razer Blade 14 (2024), which offers the most graphics power per cubic inch out of any comparable laptop. That’s possible thanks to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HZ 8-core 16-thread processor, AMD Ryzen AI, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It’s raw power in a small, nimble frame. If you’re obsessed with getting the most power possible, it’s definitely worth looking into.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 (2023 vs 2024)

The new 2024 Razer Blade 14 ups the ante of its predecessor. Let’s start with the gorgeous 14-inch 16:10 display that operates at a 2560 by 1600 resolution. You get edge-to-edge quality and clarity, Calman verified, with an under 3 ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It looks great, and when you’re playing the latest games, you’ll love the color, clarity, and sharpness. Speaking of games, it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5.2GHz maximum clock speed. Plus, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM is fantastic for something of this size, but also expandable up to 96GB if you want to future-proof the system. Optimized vapor chamber cooling keeps everything running optimally, even under heavy loads, thanks to a dual-fan exhaust.

With all that power under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 is still ultra-portable. It’s 0.71 inches thin and weighs just 4.05 pounds. The anodized aluminum case with a fingerprint-resistant finish looks and feels great.

When you’re out and about, you don’t have to worry about battery life either. The large 68.1-watt-hour battery offers over 8 hours of use on a single charge. And when you do need a charge, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, thanks to fast-charging support.

Accelerate by AMD Ryzen AI, which offers automatic framing, eye contact correction, advanced background effects, and visual enhancements, along with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to help accelerate your everyday workflows. Beyond that, NVIDIA Studio offers an entire suite of apps and services for creatives.

It’s the ultimate system for gamers and creatives, especially if you’re looking for maximum power and portability. It’s unsurprising that Razer calls the Blade 14 its “most powerful 14-inch laptop ever.”

If you’re ready to experience true power in a super thin form factor, whether to get your game on or to create some media, but don’t necessarily want the latest and greatest, there is an alternative that happens to be heavily discounted right now. If you use code BLADE200 at checkout, you’ll get an additional $200 off the Razer Blade 14 and 15 (2023 models), which are already discounted, and the promo code stacks. Go get your power on. The 2023 Razer Blade 14 has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and DDR5 5600Mhz system memory, with several capacity options.

