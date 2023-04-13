The best gaming laptop you can buy is $200 off today

It’s a smart idea to seek out gaming laptop deals that also correspond to the best gaming laptop you can buy right now:. The Razer Blade 14 is usually priced at $2,000 but it’s currently down to $1,800, so you save $200. A truly fantastic gaming laptop, we’re here to explain why you really don’t want to miss out on this limited-time offer.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14

Topping our look at the best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 14 bucks the trend of many gaming systems by being powerful yet also small and lightweight. There’s no sign of that hefty clunkiness that often makes other gaming laptops less appealing. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM to ensure gaming performance is great for this price range.

Razer is one of the best laptop brands out there for gamers so it hardly rests on its laurels. It has a 14-inch full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure motion blur simply doesn’t happen here. FreeSync Premium support, an anti-glare finish and up to 100% sRGB all help to ensure that whatever you play looks great. Talking of style, the laptop also has a per-key RGB peppered keyboard powered by Razer Chroma N-Key rollover so it looks cool while also being very good to use.

THX Spatial Audio and 7.1 codec support mean no element of the Razer Blade 14 is overlooked. Somehow, for a gaming system, it weighs under 4 pounds reminding you of why it’s one of the best laptops. If you’re looking for a powerful gaming system that is still easy to carry around and that looks good in a coffee shop, the Razer Blade 14 is an attractive all-rounder like that.

The Razer Blade 14 is usually priced at $2,000 but right now, it’s 10% off when you buy direct from Razer so you save $200. If you’ve been waiting for a great gaming laptop deal, this is your chance. Buy it now before the sale price ends soon.

