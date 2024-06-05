 Skip to main content
This ASUS gaming laptop dropped form $1,500 to $1,000

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 in its 'Sandstorm' coloration.
Do you want one of the best Asus gaming laptops on the cheap? Right now Asus is offering its Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition for a full $500 off. That brings the price down from $1,500 to a very reasonable $1,000. Finding gaming laptops under $1,000 has never been easy, but utilizing deals always helps. Tap the button below to buy the laptop quickly or keep reading to learn about its stats, the rough and dirty math on its GPU, and a brief overview of its design.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition has a 16 inch 2560 x 1600p anti-glare screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of storage.  It contains a MUX switch to boost its graphics performance by around 5% to 10% and a smart shift feature to handle this automatically on a task by task basis.

One point of contention for this laptop, if it is to be a gaming laptop for you is that GPU. It has an RX (not RTX) GPU from AMD, the Radeon RX 7700S. Gamers, who have a sort of Nvidia bias, might need a direct comparison to the RTX line before buying. Our Nvidia vs AMD guide has a sort of rough, but admittedly incomplete, Nvidia to AMD “conversion chart”. These things don’t completely translate 1-to-1, but you can broadly say this laptop’s Radeon RX 7700S should be somewhat better than an RTX 4060 and be somewhat worse than an RTX 4070, with any logical disclaimers applying.

In addition to great stats, this laptop comes with a great chassis. Using a large trackpad and a full, backlit chiclet keyboard complete with a numpad, typing and getting in those directional inputs should come easily. Designed with military-grade toughness, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition can handle drops and high temperatures, which isn’t terribly useful for a strict gaming laptop but can come in handy if you use it out in the field for work or study, too. Or, at the very least, can help the clumsiest of us, those that have “heated gaming moments”, and enjoyers of the noonday equatorial sun. The sandy colors of the “sandstorm” exterior are quite nice looking.

To grab your Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition for $1,000 instead of $1,500 (saving you $500) just tap the button below. Or, try to find something better for your budget or lifestyle with one of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve found recently.

